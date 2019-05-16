Panasonic’s new electric vehicle charging service in India to cater to 10 lakh vehicles

Panasonic has announced the launch of an all-new electric vehicle charging service called Nymbus in India. The project has been launched with electric mobility service providers SmartE and qQuick. In the first phase, Panasonic is going to deploying the EV charging service on 150 SmartE electric three-wheelers and on 25 qQuick 2 wheelers in the Delhi NCR region. This service is aimed at helping individual EV users, EV fleet owners, e-commerce and logistics companies. This system is not only going to help these companies manage their fleet properly but also going to provide the required data to utility providers, vehicle, equipment and battery manufacturers so that they can calibrate their products according to what the user needs.

Nymbus comes with telematic sensors installed on the vehicle. With the help of this, the fleet owners can keep a track of the battery usage on different vehicles.

Manish Sharma, President & CEO Panasonic India said that the launch of this service is going to help in the faster adoption of electric vehicles in India. He added that this is the first time that the company is entering this domain by creating a create a common platform.

Atul Arya, Head Energy Systems Division, Panasonic India said that at the moment, the service is only meant for two and three-wheelers. However, the automaker is working towards expanding the same to other vehicles as well. For now, the services will be provided only in the Delhi-NCR region. That said, within the next three years, the company is going to expand its reach to Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Amaravati. In the upcoming five years, the company plans to expand this service to 25 cities and aim at catering to 10 lakh vehicles.