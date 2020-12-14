Owning Tata Nexon electric SUV now easier as Tata Motors slashes subscription plan prices

Tata Nexon EV’s subscription plan now begins from Rs 29,500 per month, making it even easier to lease Tata Motors' electric SUV.

By:December 14, 2020 11:00 AM

Earlier this year, Tata Motors started a subscription plan for the Tata Nexon EV, allowing customers to be able to own the electric SUV without having to buy it. One can get the Nexon EV for 12, 24, or 36 months without paying for the full cost of the car and only a monthly subscription price, quite like any VoD streaming service like Netflix. The manufacturer increased the price of the Nexon EV recently but has now announced reducing the monthly subscription fees by up to Rs 12,500.

Tata Nexon EV subscription plan is only on offer in select cities across India, namely Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The subscription price reduction also depends on the location and the period of subscription chosen. The manufacturer has now also defined usage km. The previous plan had a driving cap of 1,500 km a month, but it has now been increased to 2,000 km or 2,500 km.

Moreover, the 18-month plan has been discontinued from the service, and as of now, there are only 12, 24, and 36-month plans available. What hasn’t changed is that the subscription plan is only available for the XZ+ variant and the customer must pay a one-time refundable deposit before the car is handed to them.

Orix, leasing company Tata Motors is in collaboration with for the Nexon EV subscription, also installs a complimentary EV charger with up to 15-metre wiring at the customers’ premises.

Also read: Tata Nexon EV First Drive Review: Can it be your next daily drive?

Tata Nexon EV was launched in India in January this year at prices starting at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It claims a driving range of up to 312 km on a single full charge. The electric crossover gets a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack along with an electric motor that is good for producing 129 hp and 245 Nm of torque.

