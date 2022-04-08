OSM & Log9 to deploy 10,000 InstaChargable Rage+ Rapid EVs in Tier II and III markets

The OSM Rage+ Rapid is InstaChargeable EV, and it supports DC fast charging to juice up the battery in just 35 minutes. The brands will deploy 10,000 units of these in Tier II & III markets.

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) and Log9 Materials have today announced their partnership to together deploy a total of 10,000 electric three-wheelers – Rage+ Rapid, in Tier II and III cities/towns of the country. The deployment will happen by FY24. The companies will also set up InstaCharging stations to further support the deployment exercise. These InstaCharging stations will come with the capability to juice up the batteries of these three-wheelers in just 35 minutes.

Buoyed by the anticipated demand for electric three-wheelers for last-mile delivery, OSM and Log9 have announced the deployment of this EV battalion. Also, brands will facilitate an investment of Rs. 150 Crore for the fast charging infrastructure by the financial year 2024. Furthermore, Log9 and OSM plan to enable their fleet partners in Tier II and III cities and towns to be the first adopters and ambassadors for the new electric vehicle technologies.

Talking about the partnership Mr. Uday Narang, Founder & Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “Omega Seiki Mobility is born electric OEM which aims to ‘empower electric mobility in India’ in its truest sense. Currently, the last-mile delivery ecosystem is growing leaps and bounds, switching to EVs in Tier II and III becomes a must to counter environmental concerns due to vehicular emissions as Two-Third of India resides in Tier II, III and smaller towns. E-3Ws, owing to their low operating and maintenance costs along with zero tail-pipe emissions, make an economically viable and environmentally friendly option for commercial use for these cities.

Our collaboration with Log9 is a major step in this direction. The company has a strong background of modern cell technologies and EV battery solutions to ensure optimum range, rapid charging and hence enhanced productivity which will play a pivotal role in making OSM Rage+ Rapid EV India’s most loved electric three-wheeler.”

Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log9 Materials adds, “We firmly believe that India’s vision to turn into a fully EV-led nation by 2030 cannot be met unless the Tier II and III cities and towns join the movement and add further fuel to the nation’s e-mobility and clean energy transition. With B2B last mile deliveries still evolving yet accelerating in a major way in the Tier II and III markets, we are confident that this initiative by Log9 and OSM will give further impetus to EV adoption in these areas. Plus, adopting EVs will also in the long run prove to be more profitable compared to the ICE vehicles.

Thus, with guaranteed Power, Performance and Peace of Mind for the end-users and other stakeholders, Log9 and OSM are committed to bring about the EV revolution in Bharat.”

