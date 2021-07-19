Online delivery boosts use of last-mile electric two-wheelers: eBikeGo fleet now 7x bigger

The company also hired more than 70 employees at the leadership and managerial level since the outbreak of the pandemic and provided special benefits of Corona Kavach Policy to its employees.

As demand for having goods delivered at the doorstep gain much greater traction especially due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there’s been a sharp increase in the use of electric two-wheelers for last-mile delivery purposes. The two-wheel EVs available in India currently fit the bill for an establishment that is solely into home delivery of goods and services. One such story of such an increase comes from electric vehicle startup eBikeGo which had 300 electric scooters in its fleet and has now increased it to 2,100 during the pandemic.

While previously the fleet ran up to 25,000 km per day, it has now been increased to 1.2 lakh km per day as per the requirement of the delivery of shipments increases.

Simultaneously, the month on month revenue of the company has also shown an increase from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore in this period. The e-scooters of eBikeGo are currently operating in seven cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Pune, Indore and Bengaluru and has shown vertical growth in all spheres of operation in all these cities.

The company also hired more than 70 employees at the leadership and managerial level since the outbreak of the pandemic and provided special benefits of Corona Kavach Policy to its employees.

While we are building this up, we’re also planning on improving our infrastructure, technology and existing facilities to provide ultimate convenience to all networked professionals, trained riders, our key partners, and stakeholders. With the existing tie-ups and increase in the volumes of fleets, we are targeting to fulfill 10,000 electric scooters within the next financial year, Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo, said.

