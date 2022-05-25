One Moto opens first experience centre in Pune

To expand their network and reach more consumers, One Moto has inaugurated their first experience centre in Pune. The location will act as hub for people to experience the brand’s range of electric scooters.

One Moto India, a new name in the Indian EV scene, has launched their first experience hub in the city of Pune, Maharashtra. It will be a place for customers to see the various One Moto products on display and also know more about the brand and each scooter in their lineup. The hub will be managed by Dhone Group under its registered name Dhone E- World LLP. One Moto plans to deploy a second experience centre in city at a later stage.

This new experience hub is situated in the heart of the city at DECCAN. The company believes that its proximity to leading educational institutes and universities makes it an ideal place to attract the youth. The experience hub will ensure the best customer experience with the finest digital displays of the vehicles, along with elaboration on the brand’s legacy. The college students will also be able to enjoy exclusive test rides specially organised for them over weekends.

The Experience Hub, under the dealership of ‘One Moto India – Dhone E-World’, showcases all three electric scooters from the brand. These include the Commuta, Byka and Electa. Commuta is the most affordable of the three and costs Rs 1,36,500 (ex-showroom). It has a top speed of 75kmph and a claimed range of 100km on a single charge. Byka is a product meant to carry out deliveries and cater to the commercial segment. It comes with a large container at the back and has a range of 180km. It costs Rs 1,83,750 (ex-showroom) and boasts a top speed of 85kmph. The final product in One Moto’s portfolio is Electa. It is their flagship product and has a price tag of Rs 1,99,500 (ex-showroom). This electric scooter adopts a retro look and gets a heavy dose of chrome all around.

On the Occasion of Experience Hub Launch Mohammed Muzammil Riyaz, founder & promoter of One Moto India said, “We understand that the youth is the driver of the country for a better tomorrow. Hence, we always wanted to introduce the concept to this segment of the society, and provide them with the finest experience. It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘Dhone Group’. Our customer service philosophy is in tandem with the principles of our Dealer Partner. The staff at One Moto India Pune Experience Hub is well trained to offer the quality customer experience with the best after-sale service which allows the customer to enjoy the best-in-class stress-free EV ownership.”