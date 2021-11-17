One Moto Global to launch its first two electric scooters in India tomorrow

The launch event on 18th November is also expected to provide details on the company's dealership network, product availability and booking dates and other details.

By:November 17, 2021 12:01 PM

One Moto Global, a UK-based EV manufacturer, is set to launch its range of electric scooters in India tomorrow. The Byka and The Commuta will be launched on a digital platform on the 18th of November at 02:30 PM IST. More details of the vehicles and bookings will be announced by Shubankar Chaudhary, CEO, One Moto India, who will elaborate on the features of the EVs which would also include fast-charging capability, mobility tracking, and battery swapping options, among more.

Ellysium Automotives is the parent company of One Moto India. Ellysium Automotives, an Indian startup has also announced plans for setting up networks of Battery Charging/Swapping stations. One Moto India officially comes under One Moto Global with its Indian headquarters in Hyderabad.

In related news, Bengaluru-based smart mobility solution company, Bounce, will soon launch its first-ever electric scooter in the country. The company’s upcoming electric scooter will be made in India and it will be called Bounce Infinity.

Pre-bookings for the same will officially begin soon and the deliveries of the electric scooter are expected to start by January 2022. According to the company, the Bounce Infinity electric scooter will come equipped with “enhanced state-of-the-art equipment and intelligent features”.

Bounce Infinity will boast a removable Li-ion battery, which the customers will be able to take out and charge as per their convenience and requirement. Moreover, the company will offer a unique ‘Battery as a service’ option, which it claims is the first of its kind in the Indian market.

