One electric scooter every 2 seconds! Ola Electric reveals details of world’s largest two-wheeler mega factory

Not only the world's largest but the upcoming mega factory will be the most advanced two-wheeler factory with 3,000 robots, as claimed by Ola Electric. More such interesting facts below!

By:Updated: Mar 08, 2021 2:40 PM

 

Ola Electric is all set to come up with the world’s largest two-wheeler factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu and the said facility will be responsible for making electric scooters. The new EV factory will not only cater to the demand in India but will also act as an export hub for the company. Now, Ola Electric has revealed some key details about its upcoming mega factory. The said facility will have an annual capacity of 10 million units and will be ready by the year 2022. Moreover, phase 1 of the factory will be ready by June 2021, and by this time, the factory will have an annual capacity of 2 million units. That said, this is the same time during which you can expect Ola Electric to launch its electric scooter in India that will go on to rival the likes of Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.

Coming back to the factory, it will have a total of 10 production lines and Ola Electric claims that this facility will also be the most advanced two-wheeler factory in the world. The facility will be built on Industry 4.0 principles and will be AI-powered with 3,000 robots. There will be one mega block to house all production facilities with 43 acres, 2 million sq ft footprint. Moreover, the Ola factory will have dedicated areas for battery, paint shop, welding, motor, general assembly, finished goods and will have two supplier parks as well. In order to maintain environmental sustainability, the said plant will also have a 100-acre forest area and the mega block will have a solar rooftop.

Ola Electric claims that its mega factory will be solar and renewable energy powered. In terms of employment, Ola Electric says that over 10,000 jobs will be created through this new facility while vendors and suppliers will creating some additional jobs. With these overwhelming numbers, Ola Electric claims that at full capacity, its ‘FutureFactory’ will have one electric scooter rolling off the production lines every 2 seconds.

Meanwhile, the company has also revealed its electric scooter for India and you can read all details about it in our report below.

Also Read Ola Electric’s upcoming e-scooter revealed: India launch details, expected price and more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Women's Day discounts on scooters: Hero MotoCorp's exchange offer, Okinawa's month-long celebration

Women's Day discounts on scooters: Hero MotoCorp's exchange offer, Okinawa's month-long celebration

BS6 TVS Radeon Road Test Review: Still as Sensible & Sweet?

BS6 TVS Radeon Road Test Review: Still as Sensible & Sweet?

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Ford Figo, Freestyle

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Ford Figo, Freestyle

Ola Electric teases upcoming e-scooter with 240 km range: India launch details, expected price and more

Ola Electric teases upcoming e-scooter with 240 km range: India launch details, expected price and more

Celebrating International Women's day with five women motorcyclists ‘braking’ stereotype

Celebrating International Women's day with five women motorcyclists ‘braking’ stereotype

Renault Kiger video review: Features, specs, performance

Renault Kiger video review: Features, specs, performance

New Suzuki Access 125 Review | Addition of navigation on-the-go improves the deal

New Suzuki Access 125 Review | Addition of navigation on-the-go improves the deal

Good news! Dual airbags to be standard on all new cars in India from April 1

Good news! Dual airbags to be standard on all new cars in India from April 1

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125 gets costlier again: New variant-wise figures listed

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125 gets costlier again: New variant-wise figures listed

New Audi S5 Sportback India launch confirmed: To rival BMW M340i

New Audi S5 Sportback India launch confirmed: To rival BMW M340i

Nissan Magnite prices hiked: Increased by this much

Nissan Magnite prices hiked: Increased by this much

Actor Dulquer Salmaan caught breaking traffic rules in a Porsche: Kerala Police takes action

Actor Dulquer Salmaan caught breaking traffic rules in a Porsche: Kerala Police takes action

The autonomous and electric vehicle future: What it will take for India to be ready

The autonomous and electric vehicle future: What it will take for India to be ready

Lifted Porsche Taycan Cross Tursimo breaks cover: Electric sports crossover with 625hp!

Lifted Porsche Taycan Cross Tursimo breaks cover: Electric sports crossover with 625hp!

Euler Motors raises additional Rs 30 crores funding: Commercial electric three-wheeler launch in Q2 2021

Euler Motors raises additional Rs 30 crores funding: Commercial electric three-wheeler launch in Q2 2021

TVS Apache RTR200 single-channel ABS model with riding modes launched

TVS Apache RTR200 single-channel ABS model with riding modes launched

BMW M340i xDrive Review: Quickest Made in India Car

BMW M340i xDrive Review: Quickest Made in India Car

BMW M340i pre-launch bookings open: Book yours for this much online

BMW M340i pre-launch bookings open: Book yours for this much online

Studds Crest, budget helmet, launched: Features explained

Studds Crest, budget helmet, launched: Features explained

Over 150 cars with banned BS4 engines seized: Nine arrested for illegal car sales in Mumbai

Over 150 cars with banned BS4 engines seized: Nine arrested for illegal car sales in Mumbai