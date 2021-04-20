Omega Seiki’s new solid-state lithium EV batteries to offer 20% more range, lesser cost

Life cycle assessment certification is done by New York State Government’s NYSERDA, the batteries are one of the greenest in the world right from the extraction of raw materials to manufacturing and recycling.

Uday Narang, Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility and Dr Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Mobility with Kuldeep Gupta, VP Strategic Partnership, C4V

Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd., part of Anglian Omega Group of companies, today announced that it will be bringing advanced chemistry cells to India in association with New York-based company C4V. C4V plans to become the first lithium-ion cell maker with solid-state technology in India as a part of the government’s Rs 18,000 crore PLI scheme. The Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two companies will also see the manufacturing of solid-state batteries first time in India which will find usage in Omega Seiki’s range of electric vehicles. The solid-state batteries offer high energy density without compromising on affordability.

Initially, C4V will be supplying OSM a Bio-mineralized lithium mixed metal phosphate battery (BM-LMP), free from toxic and hazardous components and also Nickel and Cobalt free. It has an energy density of 200 watts/kg which is 20% more than the lithium ferrous phosphate batteries available in the market.

Besides, these are more affordable and safer than traditional batteries. Eventually, C4V plans to produce Solid State batteries with 400Wh/kg energy density in India to cater to the EV and Renewable market. Adoption of these batteries in OSM electric vehicles would accelerate safer and affordable EVs in the Indian market.

Life cycle assessment certification is done by New York State Government’s NYSERDA, the batteries are one of the greenest in the world right from the extraction of raw materials to manufacturing and recycling. In fact, it has almost 85% less carbon footprint than the ones in the market while having twice the life cycle of traditional lithium-ion batteries.

C4V informed today that the batteries manufacturing plant would start supplies from the second half of the current year. The location for manufacturing would be announced soon as the company is in serious discussions with several state Govts. The solid-state battery technology uses solid electrolytes, offering more power density and life. This is the latest in the Li-Ion battery technology and several OEMs like Toyota announced recently they would be launching this in their cars around 2025. This makes India taking lead in introducing solid-state batteries in EV space ahead of global giants like Toyota. Omega plans to start testing the solid-state batteries in their vehicles soon and would be the first company in India fitted with these batteries.

