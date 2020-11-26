Omega Seiki unveils smart electric three-wheeler range: Top speed, charging time & more details!

The new range of smart electric three-wheelers by Omega Seiki come with zero maintenance Li-Ion battery with a swappable option. The company is currently claiming a low running cost of Rs. 0.5/km.

By:Updated: Nov 26, 2020 2:38 PM

 

Omega Seiki Mobility has expanded its electric three-wheeler range with the unveiling of three new smart EVs that are aimed at both, B2B and B2C segments. The new range of electric vehicles by Omega Seiki includes Sun Ri (electric three-wheeler cargo), Ride (E-rickshaw), and Stream (electric passenger auto-rickshaw). The company says that considering India’s driving situation, simulation software is used in the vehicles and the entire driving and vehicle handling experience is enhanced using immersion reality tools along with a telematics unit and GPS system. Moreover, the body and chassis of the vehicles have been painted with a cathodic electro-deposition method in order to ensure long term durability.

Watch our Omega Seiki Rage+ electric three-wheeler video review:

Omega Seiki claims that in line with Prime Minister’s Make in India vision, these products are 99% localised. The new range of smart electric three-wheelers by Omega Seiki come with zero maintenance Li-Ion battery with a swappable option. The company is currently claiming a low running cost of Rs. 0.5/km. The vehicles also come with a regenerative braking system along with a roller cage support structure for driver’s safety. The EVs also have a smart electronic speedometer and these three-wheelers can touch a top speed of up to 50 kmph. Talking of the loading capacity, it ranges between 750-960 GVW. The newly introduced electric three-wheelers offer up to 100 km range in a single full charge. Talking of charging time, the battery on these EVs takes three to four hours to get charged from 0 to 100 percent.

Speaking on the occasion, Uday Narang, Chairman, Anglian Omega Group said that the Indian market has great potential to capture EV technology on a larger scale. He also stated that replacing the conventional IC engined vehicles with EVs will benefit the nation in multiple ways by generating new employment possibilities, contributing to the economy, and also, sustaining the environment. Narang adds that the new range of vehicles by Omega Seiki is designed to target B2B and B2C markets and exposing the latest technology to ground level. Omega Seiki Mobility is also coming up with a new range of Cargo & Passenger two-wheelers that will be launched in March 2021.

