omega seiki to set up new ev plant in up to produce customised evs for rural needs

Omega Seiki Mobility will be investing Rs 100 crore in the state and will be creating 10,000 jobs in the next two years in Ghazipur.

Omega Seiki Mobility Rage+

Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt Ltd (OSM) and Youth Rural Entrepreneur Foundation (YREF) recently signed an MoU under which the two will set up a new electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Omega Seiki Mobility will be investing Rs 100 crore in the state and will be creating 10,000 jobs in the next two years in Ghazipur.

The EV company has designed, developed and now manufacturing its own 3-wheeler EVs under RAGE+ brand. The company also launched a refrigerated vehicle under the brand name FROST recently to take care of vaccine and food deliveries.

YREF works very closely with central and state governments to create self-employment opportunities for rural youth of the country. The foundation has been working with several government/non-government agencies past many years in its mission to generate enough entrepreneurial opportunities to enable rural youth in their domicile regions. This will eliminate the need for the youth to migrate to cities for employment etc.

We believe that electrification of the transport sector is the first step to solve the problems of air pollution which has been plaguing our cities. That’s not all, we at OSM believe, that the EVs will also play a major role in targeting one of the biggest problems India is facing now – unemployment, Uday Narang, Founder, Omega Seiki Mobility, said.

There are almost 6.5 lakh villages in India of which more than a lakh is in Uttar Pradesh. With this programme we want to be a part of the Central Government’s efforts to generate employments via the Skill India campaign, Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Mobility, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.