Omega Seiki to deploy mobile oxygen camps in Haryana utilising Rage+ electric three-wheelers

Mobile Oxygen Camps utilising Rage+ electric three-wheelers in Tier II and III cities. The vehicle will be fitted with an Oxygen Concentrator which can provide oxygen to 25 to 30 people at a time.

By:Updated: May 20, 2021 5:13 PM

Omega Seiki Mobility today deployed five Rage+ electric three-wheelers fitted with oxygen concentrators in the state of Haryana. Launched under the company’s ‘Mission Zindagi’ initiative, the mobile oxygen camps will be able to cater to 22-30 people at a time. The company also announced the opening of a dedicated COVID-19 oxygen hospital at Sanjay Colony, Faridabad, in collaboration with the Haryana Government.

The company believes that the mobile oxygen camps will be able to provide assistance in the rural regions as a lot of NGOs and government organisations have initiated projects related to COVID-19 relief in the urban areas, but rural areas have been overlooked.

Also read: How Indian automakers are helping out with relief measures during second covid surge

The company has announced a number of initiatives to assist as much as possible during the ongoing pandemic. These are:

Omega Seiki Mobility is setting up a 24×7 mobile oxygen-producing plant for 25-30 people. The concentrator has been sourced from South Korea and will be fitted to the Rage+ electric vehicle. Mission Zindagi will be visiting different cities and towns of Haryana providing oxygen to patients.

Molecular Labs for Covid Testing: Omega Seiki Mobility to open Molecular labs primarily for Covid testing in association with GeneiX Satya labs, with investments from the company and UAE-based investors. Starting from Haryana, the company will be expanding this service nationally.

The company is planning to set up an Oxygen Plant at IMT Faridabad. It is also airlifting an 8-ton oxygen plant from South Korea. The plant will be operational by June 2021.

Besides oxygen generation, Omega Seiki Mobility delivers food, delivers oxygen cylinders and medicines across Faridabad using its electric vehicles.

