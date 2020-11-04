Omega Seiki opens first dealership in India to sell electric 3-wheelers: Rs 200 crore investment announced

Omega Seiki Mobility has inaugurated its first showroom in India in Kukatpally Y junction in Hyderabad. The said showroom will be showcasing different variants of Rage+. More details here!

By:November 4, 2020 11:01 AM

 

Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd. has opened its first dealership in India. The new showroom has come up in Telangana and the company says that it plans to further strengthen its presence in the country by opening outlets in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada by next year. The dealership is nameplated as OHM Automotive that has already set up multiple batteries charging stations in the state and are operating them for the last three years. The new Omega Seiki Mobility showroom is located in Kukatpally Y junction happens to be one of the prime business areas in Hyderabad. The said outlet dealership will be showcasing different variants of Rage+ electric three-wheeler. The company has already opened bookings for the same and is expecting a good response keeping the festive season in mind. Moreover, in order to facilitate better services for the consumers, Omega Seiki Mobility has tied-up with several financing companies like Mannapuram Finance, SBI, etc.

Watch our video review of Omega Seiki Mobility Rage+ electric three-wheeler:

Omega Seiki Mobility’s Rage+ electric three-wheeler was introduced in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. The same comes in the L5 category and gets a lithium-ion battery that takes up to 4 hours to get completely charged. Omega Seiki Mobility is offering last-mile mobility services under its brand ‘UnoXpress’ to the customers. The brand is operating its own fleet of vehicles for multiple eCommerce and FMCG customers. Moreover, the brand has created fleet hubs in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Indore and Bangalore. The said fleet is operated by the company operations team.

Omega Seiki Mobility says that it will be focussing on all cutting technologies and IT-driven businesses in the e-mobility segment but as of now, it is focussing on electric mobility as the first of its businesses. Moreover, the brand has announced an investment of Rs 200 crores in India. Stay tuned for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

