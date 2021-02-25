Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

Omega Seiki Mobility says that it will also be investing Rs 200 crores in India to focus on R&D and manufacture all cutting-edge technologies and IT-driven businesses in the e-mobility segment. 

By:Updated: Feb 25, 2021 5:40 PM

 

Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd. has announced that it will be setting up an electric vehicle manufacturing facility near Dhaka in Bangladesh. The said factory will be set up with an investment of Rs 100 crores. The company will be known as OSM-Bangladesh and will be registered in the said country only. Currently, Omega Seiki Mobility has two manufacturing plants in India, located at IMT Faridabad and IMT Manesar, Haryana. The upcoming modern greenfield facility in Bangladesh will focus on manufacturing two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and electric bicycles. Bangladesh’s consistently growing economy and the increasing per capita GDP will be key factors in making Bangladesh an export hub for OSM, the company noted. The vehicles manufactured in Bangladesh will be sold under the OSM brand through local partners and franchises. Omega Seiki Mobility says that it will also be investing Rs 200 crores in India to focus on R&D and manufacture all cutting-edge technologies and IT-driven businesses in the e-mobility segment.

Watch video | Our Omega Seiki Rage+ cargo electric three-wheeler review:

Speaking on the development, Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said that the company is elated to serve its products in the neighboring country, easing their day-to-day tasks and updating them with the latest EV technology. He added that EV is the future and OSM is sincerely focusing on coming out with the best-in-class vehicles and quality service experience. Bangladesh at present does not have an EV policy but it may change fast. Uday says that he met many senior officials of BIDA [Bangladesh Industrial Development Agency] and all of them welcomed Omega Seiki. Moreover, they are keen to bring this technology to their country and are very happy to provide all the support.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mukherji, MD of Omega Seiki P Ltd. said that with electrification happening fast in automotive markets globally, the brand sees that it is time for the Bangladesh market to change as well. Omega Seiki’s vehicles will be powered by Li-Ion batteries and with powertrains which would-be built-in Bangladesh, with technology transfer from India. In due course, Omega Seiki is looking at full localization in Bangladesh and the company would also be looking to export from Bangladesh to global locations e.g. ASEAN, Africa, etc. He added that Bangladesh has a zero-tax policy for exports to 39 countries and this includes India as well and Omega is looking at selling in the northeast from there.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February

Updated TVS Star City Plus teased: 2021 bike could get these updates

Updated TVS Star City Plus teased: 2021 bike could get these updates

SVM Prana First Ride Review: India's fastest electric bike is quicker than Bajaj Pulsar 220F

SVM Prana First Ride Review: India's fastest electric bike is quicker than Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Electric vehicle finance in India: Lending rate cap, lower interest rate will boost adoption

Electric vehicle finance in India: Lending rate cap, lower interest rate will boost adoption

Flipkart to add over 25,000 EVs to its fleet: Partners with Mahindra Electric, Piaggio & more

Flipkart to add over 25,000 EVs to its fleet: Partners with Mahindra Electric, Piaggio & more

Buy a Triumph Bonneville, Street Twin and get upgrade benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh

Buy a Triumph Bonneville, Street Twin and get upgrade benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 video review: Price, top speed, mileage, specs, changes & more!

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 video review: Price, top speed, mileage, specs, changes & more!

All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class unveiled: 48V mild hybrid technology standard

All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class unveiled: 48V mild hybrid technology standard

Rapido Auto completes 1 million rides in five months: Highest demand in this city

Rapido Auto completes 1 million rides in five months: Highest demand in this city

Terra Motors to adopt "Make in India" for its electric vehicles: To invest in this north-east state

Terra Motors to adopt "Make in India" for its electric vehicles: To invest in this north-east state

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine India launch date revealed: Features, specs, engines

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine India launch date revealed: Features, specs, engines

Renault Kiger Road Test Review: Beats the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza?

Renault Kiger Road Test Review: Beats the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza?

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched at Rs 5.73 lakh: More power, new features and more

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched at Rs 5.73 lakh: More power, new features and more

Hyundai Alcazar global debut soon: New 7-seat SUV to rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus

Hyundai Alcazar global debut soon: New 7-seat SUV to rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus

BMW R18 Classic launched in India: What all you get for Rs 1.5 lakh more than First edition!

BMW R18 Classic launched in India: What all you get for Rs 1.5 lakh more than First edition!

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 unveiled: Gets new paint job, bookings to open soon

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 unveiled: Gets new paint job, bookings to open soon

2021 Triumph Bonneville range unveiled: Changes on Street Twin, T100, T120, Bobber, Speedmaster listed!

2021 Triumph Bonneville range unveiled: Changes on Street Twin, T100, T120, Bobber, Speedmaster listed!