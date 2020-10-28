Omega Seiki Mobility to bring high-end electric vehicles: Signs MoU with these 3 Italian companies

The three Italian companies in the automotive R&D space with which Omega Seiki has signed an MoU include Nova Progetti, bylogix S.R.L. and Beond. The Turin-based companies specialize in complete vehicle engineering right from early concept to serial production.

Omega Seiki Mobility has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with three Italian engineering design, development and electronics companies. The company’s press statement says that the said business collaboration was facilitated by GB CON, a leading business consulting firm that was started by Angelo Pavonne. Omega Group’s separate business auto vertical for electric vehicles is named Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd. The company’s last-mile mobility fleet operations are managed under the brand name “UNOXpress” that offers end-to-end mobility solutions for e-commerce, pharma, and food delivery firms. Now coming to the three Italian companies in the automotive R&D space with which Omega Seiki has signed an MoU, these include Nova Progetti, bylogix S.R.L. and Beond. The Turin-based companies specialize in complete vehicle engineering right from early concept to serial production.

First, Nova Progetti was founded in early 1982 by Renzo Avidano and Mario Colucci. Since 2001, Stefano Iacoponi, former Technical Director of Fiat Auto, collaborates in the company. The company specializes in the feasibility studies and design of IC engines, transmissions, EVs, suspensions, chassis and their layouts. This also includes the FEM model and its structural and modal analysis and motion analysis, elasto kinematics and also virtual analysis of the dynamic behavior of the vehicle. The company’s product development services include product engineering, construction of working prototypes of the whole chassis and also, powertrain, suspensions, and components. The brand provides assistance to tests for both IC engines as well as electric vehicles.

Now, coming to the second company, Bylogix S.R.L. is a company specializing in embedded electronics for vehicles, body computer applications and dashboard applications along with building data analytics and artificial intelligence interface for vehicles. It includes autonomous vehicle engineering analysis and feasibility study, software and hardware components selection, algorithm & code generation and also, integration.

Last, but certainly not the least, Beond is an Innovative SME focus on Advanced Engineering service and Custom Battery Prototypes Solutions in Li-Ion battery technology. The brand develops, designs, builds, does testing and is also responsible for the validation of battery pack for custom prototype and automotive special application. Beond has deep knowledge from cells and chemical composition, to cooling systems, vehicle performance engineering and also, Hybrid/Electric Vehicles. The aforementioned companies are into high-end R&D of electric vehicles and have already worked with some of the leading European OEMs like FCA, GM, IVECO, CNH etc, across the entire automotive space.

