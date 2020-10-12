Omega Seiki Mobility, FITT join hands to develop these EV technologies: Key targets listed!

The collaboration between OSM and FITT is said to leverage Omega Seiki Mobility in terms of simulation, product development, design, prototyping, production of automotive components along with full vehicle development of two, three and four-wheeler EVs.

Omega Seiki Mobility and FITT (Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer), Delhi have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint working on EV technologies and advanced research. The said collaboration will be aimed at innovating alternate energy powered vehicles and also at other emerging technologies in EV space including efficiency and performance improvement of Omega Seiki Mobility’s existing line up of vehicles. The collaboration between OSM and FITT is said to leverage Omega Seiki Mobility in terms of simulation, product development, design, prototyping and also the production of automotive components along with full vehicle development of two, three and four-wheeler EVs. Moreover, under the said partnership, OSM will be making its vehicles, design & manufacturing facilities and lab available for any prototyping, testing or sample manufacturing that will eventually subsidize FITT.

On the signing of the MoU, Uday Narang, Chairman, Anglian Omega Group said that the brand is excited to collaborate with FITT for exploring the valuable resources in alternative energy-powered vehicles and other emerging technologies in the EV industry. H further adds that partnering with the best premier technical and research university will not only contribute to the country but to the whole world, through excellence in scientific and technical education and research will ultimately serve as a treasured resource for industry and society as a whole.

On the other hand, Anil Wali, Managing Director of FITT said that E-mobility has arrived in India and this is a milestone occasion as it brings together two parties from different walks of life, who have the potential to work jointly towards this Global Disruption of Electric Mobility. Under the battery and BMS (Battery Management System) part, the targets to achieve include chemistry and materials selection for Li-Ion battery along with thermal management of Li-Ion battery in Indian climatic conditions, charge/discharge rate and performance, life enhancement and communication with the vehicle control system. More details in terms of targets listed below.

