Omega Seiki Mobility enters Nepal market: Signs agreement with MAW Vriddhi Commercial Vehicle

The Indian EV brand – Omega Seiki Mobility has joined hands with MAW Vriddhi Commercial Vehicles to sell its electric commercial vehicles in the Nepalese market.

Omega Seiki Mobility and MAW Vriddhi Commercial Vehicle have signed an agreement for their partnership to facilitate OSM’s entry into the Nepalese market. Omega Seiki Mobility is an Indian originated EV brand, whereas the MAW Vriddhi Commercial Vehicle is the second-largest automotive group in Nepal. The partnership involves the sales and service of OSM vehicles via the Nepal-based firm.

The association of these brands will enable OSM to fulfil the demand of three-wheeled electric vehicles in the Nepalese market. The products of the Indian EV maker are designed to offer last-mile solutions via the electrified route. Omega Seiki Mobility has planned to launch its entire line-up in the Nepalese market – Rage Plus, Rage Plus 125, Rage Plus Rapid, Rage Plus FROST and ADM REXA as well.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “India and Nepal are two close allies and our respective governments have always worked towards the betterment of the delicate Himalayan ecosystem. Taking this a step further, I am very excited to announce OSM’s association with MAW Vriddhi Commercial Vehicle, which is one of the largest CV players in Nepal. The alliance will allow us to expand our partnership to help businesses enhance their profitability who are trying to earn to switch to sustainable last-mile transportation. This is also a major step in OSM’s attempt to take Indian manufacturing to the global map.”

Mr. Vivek Sikaria, Managing Director, MAW Vriddhi Commercial Vehicle said, “We are very proud to cooperate with Omega Seiki Mobility, an innovative electric vehicle manufacturer, embracing new technology to create a competitive advantage on their journey towards electrification. We continue to expand our partnership with large electric vehicle manufacturers in a bid to make it easier for auto rickshaw drivers to shift to economical, highly profitable, and less pollutive vehicles in Nepal. Hope to have a long and fulfilling relationship with Omega Seiki Mobility.”

Also Read – Oben Rorr electric motorcycle India launch on March 15, 2022: Details