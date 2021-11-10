Omega Seiki launches Rage+ Rapid EV: ‘India’s fastest charging electric three-wheeler’

Omega Seiki's fast-charging three-wheeler cargo EV will retail at a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh. The offer will be limited to the first 1,000 units only.

Omega Seiki Mobility, in partnership with battery-tech startup Log 9 Materials, today introduced India’s fastest charging electric three-wheeler Rage+ Rapid EV. The company has commenced accepting booking for Rage+ Rapid EV in two variants: Rage+ RapidEV Open Carrier Half Tray (discounted ex-showroom price Rs 3.59 lakh) and Rage+ RapidEV with 140 cubic feet top body container (discounted ex-showroom price Rs 3.99 lakh), by paying a pre-booking amount of Rs 10,000.

India’s fastest charging three-wheeler cargo EV will retail at a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh. The offer will be limited to the first 1,000 units only. To avail the pre-booking offer, customers can visit its official website rapidev.live/ for a paperless process.

Following the closure of the above-mentioned online pre-booking event, representatives from Omega Seiki/Log 9 team will get in touch with the customers who have made the partial payment in order to facilitate completion of the remaining payment process and formalities. The vehicle will be dispatched and shipped to the customer within 4-6 weeks from the date when their pre-booking is made.

Both variants of Omega Seiki’s Rage+ Rapid EVs, consist of RapidX 6,000 fast-charging batteries based on the flagship InstaCharge technology innovated by Log 9 Materials, which in turn enable the vehicles to get fully charged within 35 minutes, thereby making them the fastest-charging three-wheelers available in India currently.

The batteries are optimally designed to work within tough Indian weather conditions between operating temperatures of -30°C to +60°C, allowing up to 40,000 charge-discharge cycles and hence 10+ years of battery life, and will provide a range of 90km+ in a single charge when fully charged.

Notably, the Rage+ Rapid EVs – powered by Log 9’s InstaCharge technology — also come along with a Rs 1 lakh buyback guarantee within 5 years (after the purchase); this buyback guarantee is a first in the Indian market and attempts to solve the challenges associated with the resale value of EVs. Additionally, Rage+ Rapid EV offers a 5-year vehicle warranty and 6-year battery warranty.

Log 9 will also be offering to them – ‘InstaCharge on Demand’ – a phone-call-based EV charging service that brings Log 9’s high-power charger to the vehicle owners’ preferred location, and they will also be providing the customers access to Log 9’s newly-developed ‘InstaCharge App’ – a mobile app that guides a person in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, and other metro cities to easily find in real-time the nearest EV charging station based on their location.

