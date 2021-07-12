Omega Seiki ties up with Forsee Power: Promises improved EV battery performance

Omega Seiki Mobility has designed, developed and now manufacturing its own 3-wheeler EVs under RAGE+ brand. The company also launched a refrigerated EV specifically for vaccine and food deliveries

Omega Seiki Pvt Ltd and Forsee Power have announced a strategic partnership to provide Lithium-ion batteries technology for OSM’s entire range of commercial vehicles. The EV manufacturer says that its commercial electric vehicles equipped with Forsee Power GO 10 Li-Ion battery system – 48V, 10 kWH – will offer an enhanced battery range of 120 km on full load. Forsee Power develops solutions around battery cells and Battery Management Systems that integrate high-electronics, voltage readings and communication systems.

Omega Seiki Mobility is all about providing solutions and today many buyers are struggling with range anxiety. We identified the issue and partnered with the leading company in battery technology to enhance the range of OSM vehicles, Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, said.

“We are very pleased to start this collaboration with Omega Seiki Mobility that illustrates very well the reason we established in Pune in 2020, to support the electrification of mobility in India with a FAME 2-compliant industrial base,” commented Durga Akhnoor, CEO of Forsee Power India.

In May 2021, Forsee Power began production in series of batteries for electric two and three-wheelers in India. The Group entered the Indian market in 2020.

Omega Seiki Mobility has designed, developed and now manufacturing its own 3-wheeler EVs under RAGE+ brand. The company also launched a refrigerated vehicle under the brand name FROST recently specifically for vaccine and food deliveries.

