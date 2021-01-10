Omega Seiki expands electric three-wheeler dealership network to South India

Omega Seiki Mobility has announced the inauguration of a new dealership in Singasandra, Bengaluru, in collaboration with Green Drive Auto Services.

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), part of Anglian Omega Group, has announced a new venture with Green Drive Auto Services to open a new dealership in South India. The dealership is located at Singasandra, Bengaluru. Green Drive Auto Services deals in electric two-wheeler space and with this alliance, the company will now foray into electric three-wheelers.

Omega Seiki Mobility states that it has been receiving great response for their commercial EV Rage+ in the southern region. Recently, the company unveiled new vehicle ranges, namely Sun-Ri (three-wheeler cargo), Ride (e-rikshaw), and Stream (e-auto rickshaw).

Omega Seiki is working in all the horizons to facilitate their customers and target clients. To facilitate our clients in South India, we are opening our dealership with another strategic partnership with Green Drive Auto Services. OSM believes in the concept of clean energy and association with ‘Green Drive’ will support our business as well as environmental goals, Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, said.

When it comes to commercial vehicles Omega Seiki is preferred by the customers in the spheres of B2B and B2C. We have targeted to launch more products by 2021 and we are moving on that path. We are getting a good response for our Rage+, the electric three-wheeler cargo vehicle, which motivated us to expand our wings, Dr Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Mobility said.

Omega Seiki Mobility electric vehicle range is powered by lithium-ion batteries. The IT architecture of the mobility business is designed to run the fleet (B2B) and also, vehicles for direct consumers (B2C).

