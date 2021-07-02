Omega Seiki EV range to use Valeo electric powertrains: MoU signed

Valeo offers both low and high-voltage solutions and its technologies power all types of vehicles from two - and three-wheel urban vehicles to premium sedans and SUVs.

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Valeo which will provide the electric powertrains for OSM vehicle range. Valeo will provide its 48V electric powertrain system (reducer, integrated Motor and Inverter) along with the Powertrain Control Unit for Omega Seiki Mobility cargo three-wheelers Rage+ and Rage+ Frost. The two will further collaborate for the upcoming vehicle models to be manufactured by the company in India.

Valeo launched, in 2020, a fully integrated compact 48V electric powertrain system in India to aid affordable electrification for small mobility vehicles – two and three-wheelers, that are extensively used for first and last-mile connectivity in the country.

Valeo offers both low and high-voltage solutions and its technologies power all types of vehicles from two – and three-wheel urban vehicles to premium sedans and SUVs. In India, Valeo produces electric powertrain from its manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra.

Omega Seiki Mobility, which has its EV manufacturing plant in Faridabad, launched its first electric three-wheeler in the country in early 2020 and the company aims to become a complete mobility solutions provider in the three-wheeler and two-wheeler market.

“Omega Seiki Mobility is taking a holistic approach to not only provide innovative technology in the vehicles but also deliver high-performance vehicles at reasonable running cost via State-of-the-art internal R&D and alliances. Omega Seiki Mobility and Valeo, one such partnership where we share the same ideologies of delivering the world with smart technologies and products for green mobility,” Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, said.

“Powertrain is the most important part of an EV. With a global technology leader like Valeo on board, we would be providing our customers with new generation powertrains which are efficient, use latest technologies in motors, electronics & IOT, at the same time are cost-effective too,” Dr Deb Mukherji MD of Omega Seiki Mobility, said.

