Omega Seiki electric three-wheelers to get Log9 rapid charging batteries with 100 km range

Omega Seiki Pvt Ltd today announced a strategic partnership with Log 9 Materials introducing rapid charging batteries for its Rage+ electric three-wheelers. This will be the first time in India that fast-charging batteries will be introduced in commercial three-wheelers. The batteries will be first introduced in Range+ in two variants – a 5.8 kWh, 120 Ah unit and a 6.5 kWh, 140 Ah battery which will take 30 minutes and 35 minutes, respectively to charge fully. The battery packs will have a 15-year warranty.

Both variants can operate in temperatures between -40°C and +65°C, making them perfect for Indian conditions. Developed by Log 9 Materials, these batteries will have 15,000 charge cycles, offering a range of about 65 to 100 km when fully charged.

Last month, Omega Seiki Pvt Ltd announced that it will be bringing advanced chemistry cells to India in association with New York-based company C4V. The Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two companies will also see the manufacturing of solid-state batteries first time in India which will find usage in Omega Seiki’s range of electric vehicles.

Initially, C4V will be supplying OSM a Bio-mineralized lithium mixed metal phosphate battery (BM-LMP), free from toxic and hazardous components and also Nickel and Cobalt free. It has an energy density of 200 watts/kg which is 20% more than the lithium ferrous phosphate batteries available in the market.

In related news, Omega Seiki announced earlier this year that it will be setting up an electric vehicle manufacturing facility near Dhaka in Bangladesh with an investment of Rs 100 crore. Currently, Omega Seiki Mobility has two manufacturing plants in India, located at IMT Faridabad and IMT Manesar, Haryana.

