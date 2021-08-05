Omega Seiki unveils its first two electric scooters: To launch during festive season

Omega Seiki Mobility currently has 15 showrooms pan India and it is planning to expand to 115 showrooms by end of 2021.

By:Updated: Aug 05, 2021 5:44 PM
Uday Narang, Founder, Omega Seiki Mobility with the Zoro and Fiare

Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt Ltd (OSM) today unveiled its first electric scooters – Zoro and Fiare. The bookings for the electric two-wheelers will commence by the end of August 2021 and deliveries will commence by the festive season. The company showcased its new products at OSM’s new flagship showroom in Pune. OSM electric vehicles Zoro and Fiare will offer a speed of 45 km/h and a range of over 85 km in a single charge. The vehicles will be available in seven colour options.

“We are creating special applications and features in our electric scooters for the B2B sector. We are actively exploring partnerships with key players especially in the food delivery, pharmaceutical sector and other sectors,” Uday Narang, Founder, Omega Seiki Mobility, said.

We have launched our first flagship store in Pune. Omega Seiki Mobility currently has 15 showrooms PAN India and we are planning to expand to 115 showrooms by end of 2021. We will also be launching 10 flagships stores in the current year, he added.

In June, the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI) had modified FAME II and increased the demand incentive for electric two-wheelers (e2W) to Rs 15,000 per kWh from the earlier uniform subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kwh for all EVs. Besides, it had also capped incentives for e2W at 40 percent of the cost of vehicles, up from 20 percent earlier.

In line with its strategy to expand its retail footprint across key towns and cities in India, Omega Seiki Mobility today launched its First flagship showroom in Pune. Omega Seiki Mobility flagship showroom is essentially an interactive space having tech gadgets (Tablets) that offers customers an opportunity to learn about the vehicle and its features.

