Omega Seiki, Charzer announce partnerships for electric cargo vehicles & charging stations

The company states that an in-house survey of 500 passenger auto-rickshaws and cargo three-wheelers indicated that eight out of 10 drivers in Bengaluru do not have the required charging infrastructure at home.

Bengaluru-based EV charging infrastructure startup Charzer has joined hands with Omega Seiki Mobility, an Anglian Omega Group Company, to set up a network of 20,000 EV charging stations across India in the next two years. Charzer will deploy the charging stations across geographies where Omega Seiki Mobility clients will operate. It will also provide Charzer mobile application and website for the drivers to locate the nearest charging stations and to book slots.

The electric vehicle drivers can use a charging facility in a subscription-based model. Charzer is already working with Greendrive logistics, which operates a fleet of 100+ Omega Seiki vehicles in Bengaluru and supports last-mile logistics for companies like Amazon, Bigbasket, Porter etc.

In a city like Bengaluru, a conventional engine auto rickshaw driver covers up to 150 km every day, whereas an EV auto driver is able to drive up to only 100 km, this is mainly due to the lack of charging options available on the go.

Through this partnership, Charzer and Omega Seiki Mobility aim to address this pain point. Over the next two years, Charzer will install EV charging stations at 20,000+ locations. It further states that extended range due to ease of access to charging points can result in a 40-50% increase in the income of drivers.

“For any logistics company, finding and managing ‘Park and Charge’ EV hubs is capital intensive and requires extensive use of labour and workforce. Setting up these EV charging hubs is a major deviation from the core business of a logistics company. Besides this, drivers and companies lose a lot of valuable time in traveling to and fro to the hubs. This is where we come in. With Charzer, fleet owners can save up to 46% of their expenses and scale their fleet 10 times faster. Drivers can save up to 55 hours of redundant travel per month and earn 40% more income due to increased fleet uptime,” Dheeraj Reddy, COO and Co-Founder, Charzer, said.

“We have a target of introducing 30,000+ EV cargo three wheels in the next two years. In order to achieve this goal, we are also working towards building a robust charging infrastructure that allows our fleet drivers to easily access charging stations at any given point during the day. As a first step towards this, we have partnered with Charzer to build an extensive network of charging stations across the country,” Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, said.

