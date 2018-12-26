Olectra-BYD to start electric bus trials in Delhi tomorrow: Chinese tech Made In India!

About three months ago Olectra-BYD started commercial operations of five eBuzz K9 electric buses under Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). A total of 40 electric buses will be supplied for the TSRTC. And now, Olectra Greentech and BYD are all set to flag off trials of the eBuzz K9 in New Delhi under the State Government’s initiative to prevent rising air pollution in Delhi through promotion of using electric vehicles (EV). The buses will be flagged off by Kailash Gahlot, Minister for Transport, and N Naga Satyam, Executive Director, Olectra Greentech.

Olectra-BYD is the only company in India to have its various models of eBuses commercially running in Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, Kerala and Hyderabad. The electric buses will be flagged off from the Delhi Secretariat on 27 December.

Olectra-BYD's 12-metre air-conditioned low floor bus has a capacity of 40 seats including the driver. It comes with a lithium-ion battery and has a claimed range of over 250 km in one charge. It takes about 4-5 hours to fully charge the battery.

The bus also features regenerative braking system through which part of the kinetic energy lost in braking is recovered. It gets electronically controlled air suspension and in terms of safety, the company says the eBuzz K9 is equipped for protection from short circuits, over temperature function and lightening.

Also, in October this year Olectra-BYD announced signing an agreement with Uttarakhand government to deploy 500 AC Electric Buses in the state with an investment of Rs 700 crore. Hyderabad based Olectra Greentech and China’s BYD have a strategic tie-up under which the eBuzz K7 (9 metre) and eBuzz K9 (12 metre) electric buses are built in India.