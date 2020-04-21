Olectra and Chinese partner BYD bag order for 765 electric buses in India

In the financial year 2019-20, only 600 electric buses were sold in all whereas Olectra has already managed to distinguish itself by getting such a large order.

By:Updated: April 21, 2020 6:14:41 PM

Olectra, the electric vehicle maker has bagged an order for 765 buses. This order has been given to Olectra by all the state governments combined. In fact, this number is even higher than the total number of electric buses that the auto industry has been able to sell in the 2019-20 financial year. As per a recent statement by the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), more than 1.65 lakh electric vehicles were sold in the last financial year. This is without taking into account the unorganised electric rickshaw sector. Buses, SMEV says, accounted to 600 units – an increase of 50 per cent compared to those sold in 2018-19 financial year.

Olectra has a manufacturing capacity of 2,000 electric buses every year. The brand says that should the need arise, it can step up production. Electric buses don’t come cheap and most of them are priced above Rs 1.5 crore. Olectra also displayed one of these buses at the Auto Expo. The said bus costs a cool Rs 2 crore plus and had amenities like an airconditioning vent for each passenger, USB ports and more. It was also decently spacious and also had a TV screen for entertainment and news updates while traveling.

N. Nagasatyam, executive director – Olectra Greentech* said, “The growth of the adoption of Electric Vehicles will see unprecedented growth in the coming years. The country is bound to see the numbers increasing in every vehicle category from 2-wheelers to 4-wheelers and cargos to electric buses. In the last financial year, Olectra itself has supplied 155 electric buses ranging from 9 to 12 metres in length and with a cumulative total of 263 electric buses, we have the largest fleet of electric buses deployed by a single player.”

Industry experts say that public transport should first be made fully electric. The resultant infrastructure update will give an idea on how to go about with passenger cars in the future.

 

