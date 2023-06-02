Old vs new electric scooter prices – Ola, Ather, TVS, and more

With the new FAME II subsidy rates, electric scooters have become more expensive. Here are the new vs old prices for Ola, Ather, TVS, Matter, and more.

Electric scooters are starting to get more expensive owing to the reduction in the FAME II subsidy. Companies such as Ather, Ola, and TVS have witnessed price hikes, which will surely reflect in their monthly sales.

The price hikes don’t just affect scooters, but also all forms of electric two-wheelers, including the recently launched Matter Aera, which has seen a price hike. However, the other new player in the segment, Simple Energy, has hiked prices before delivering its first batch itself.

Here are the new prices of the top-selling electric scooters in India, along with their old prices and the difference.

Ather

The Ather 450 is the sportiest electric scooter in the market currently and the new price is Rs 1.48 lakh, ex-showroom. The prices for the Ather 450 have gone up by Rs 20,000 with the new FAME II subsidy rates.

Ola

The Ola S1 and the S1 Pro have seen a price hike, while the entry-level S1 Air’s price remains unchanged. With the current subsidies, the Ola S1 costs Rs 1.30 lakh and the S1 Pro costs Rs 1.40 lakh ex-showroom. Both variants of Ola have seen an increase of Rs 15,000.

TVS iQube

The TVS iQube also sees a price hike that ranges between Rs 17,000 and Rs 22,000, depending on the variant. For the iQube, this is the second price hike within weeks from the previous one. Before the price hike, the TVS iQube cost between Rs 1.66 lakh and Rs 1.68 lakh, ex-showroom.

Matter Aera

The Matter Aera was launched earlier this year and was priced at Rs 1.44 lakh for the 5000 variant and Rs 1.54 lakh for the 5000+ version. However, from June 6 onwards the Aera will be dearer by Rs 30,000, making them Rs 1.74 lakh and Rs 1.84 lakh respectively, ex-showroom.