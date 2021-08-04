Ola’s e-scooter ride begins August 15

Ola will offer the most comprehensive set of charging options through a combination of widely deployed high-speed hyperchargers and the home-charger that will come bundled with the e-scooter.

The much-awaited e-scooter by Ola Electric will be launched on August 15, the company’s founder-CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Tuesday.

“Thanks to all who have reserved our scooter! Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on August 15. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it!” Aggarwal tweeted along with the picture of the scooter.

Though the company started taking bookings for the scooter in July, much is not known till now about its specifications and pricing. It had said last month that the scooter had received 1 lakh bookings within the first 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world.

Industry sources said the January-June two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) sales in India were about 30,000 units. So, even if 30% dropped off from the reservations, Ola would have double the sales of the entire EV two-wheeler industry combined in one shot.

Ola had said its scooter would be class-leading in terms of speed, range, boot space as well as technology. The company had said the model would be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible. The e-scooter will be available in 10 colours, the widest range of colours available on a two-wheeler. While the exact names of the colours will be announced at the launch, there will be choices in matte and gloss shades from options in blue and black, the vibrant hues of red, pink and yellow, as well as white and silver.

The 500-acre factory for manufacturing the scooters is coming up at Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu and the company has in the past said upon completion it would be the largest two-wheeler facility in the world.

The company has said it will produce over 10 million EVs a year and it would be the most advanced, with over 3,000 AI-enabled robots and the greenest with over 100-acre of forest area on site.

Ola Electric and Bank of Baroda had last month signed an agreement for a 10-year debt of $100 million towards the funding and financial closure of the phase-I of the factory. In April the company had said it would provide charging solutions to all its customers and had unveiled the Ola Hypercharger Network, the charging network for its upcoming two-wheeler products.

Ola will offer the most comprehensive set of charging options through a combination of widely deployed high-speed hyperchargers and the home-charger that will come bundled with the e-scooter.

