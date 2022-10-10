Ola to launch new affordable e-scooter, Move OS 3.0 on October 22

Ola Electric will launch a new affordable e-scooter in India on October 22 that is expected to be priced under Rs 80,000. The company will also roll out the Move OS 3.0 software update for its electric scooters.

Ola Electric has big some plans for this Diwali. The company will launch a new electric scooter in India on October 22, 2022, and it’s going to be the company’s most affordable offering. As per some media reports, the upcoming Ola electric scooter that will sit below the S1 in the line-up will cost under Rs 80,000. Moreover, the company will roll out the Move OS 3.0 software update for its electric scooters.

Planning something BIG for our launch event this month! Will accelerate the #EndICEAge revolution by at least 2 years.



Really excited 😉 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2022

Ola Electric’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, recently hinted about the same. He tweeted, “Planning something BIG for our launch event this month! Will accelerate the #EndICEAge revolution by at least 2 years.” While the exact specs of the upcoming affordable Ola e-scooter aren’t known yet, it is expected to look identical to the S1 and offer slightly toned-down hardware. However, in terms of software, it will operate on the MoveOS platform just like other Ola products.

Ola Electric’s other electric offerings, the S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters are currently priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom, thanks to the Diwali discount. They feature a 3 kWh and 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers a riding range of 141 km and 181 km per charge respectively. Moreover, they are paired with a hyperdrive electric motor that develops 11.3 bhp and 58 Nm of peak torque.

Our silent 8.5kW motor is about to speak up. Can you guess which MoveOS 3 feature we’re releasing this Diwali? pic.twitter.com/WiyPcOeJC3 — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) October 10, 2022

Apart from the introduction of the new electric scooter, Ola Electric will also roll out the Move OS 3.0 software update on October 22, 2022. The Move OS 3.0 update will enable a bunch of hi-tech features, including hill hold control, proximity unlocks, moods (sounds produced by an EV just like an ICE vehicle), regenerative braking V2, hyper charging, calling functionality, key sharing, and many more.

