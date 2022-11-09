Ola showcases S1 e-scooters at EICMA 2022: Plans to enter European market

Ola Electric has showcased its S1 series e-scooters at the ongoing EICMA 2022. The company has also announced its plans to enter the key European markets in the first quarter of next year (Q1 2023).

Bengaluru-based EV start-up, Ola Electric, has showcased its S1 series e-scooters at the ongoing EICMA 2022 event. The EICMA is one of the largest two-wheeler shows in the world and this year, it’s scheduled from November 8-13, 2022. Ola Electric became the second Indian brand to participate in EICMA this year apart from Royal Enfield.

Ola showcased its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters on the show floor. The company also announced its plan to enter the key European markets in the first quarter of next year (Q1 2023). With this announcement, Ola Electric claims that it has taken the first step towards leading Europe’s journey to become the first automotive emission-free continent by 2050.

Commenting on the announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Ola said, “Ola is committed to creating the EV paradigm for the rest of the world and making India the global epicentre for EVs. EICMA is our very first showcase in Europe and we are extremely proud to present our S1 scooters to customers in this market.”

He further added, “We are confident that with our world-class EV products, we will grow the EV scooter market in Europe exponentially the way we have in India.” It is worth mentioning that the European markets will be Ola Electric’s second international destination. The company previously announced that it will launch the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in Nepal by the end of this year.

Ola’s product portfolio currently includes the Ola S1 Air, S1, and S1 Pro. They are priced at Rs 84,999, Rs 99,999 and Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. The Ola S1 Air gets a 2.5 kWh battery pack while the S1 features a 3 kWh unit. Ola’s S1 Pro, on the other hand, gets a larger 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. They are claimed to offer a range of up to 101, 141, and 181 km per charge respectively.

