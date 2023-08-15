Ola Electric showcases four e-motorcycles on Independence Day. India launch is expected next year, which will mostly begin with a roadster.

Ola is on a roll and on India’s 76th Independence Day, showcased four electric motorcycles that will soon be launched. Designed in-house by well-known automotive designer and biker Kripa Ananthan, the motorcycles feature various design inspirations to suit all needs.

Ola electric motorcycle concepts

Starting with the first concept, the Ola cruiser, the motorcycle does show a glimpse of the Ducati XDiavel with its low-slung stance and muscular tank. The motorcycle gets wide bars, mirror-mounted blinkers, and shrouds on the front forks to give it a muscular look, while the rear gets a single-sided swingarm with a chunky tyre.

The next concept showcased was an adventure motorcycle, with an angular design and a tall stance. The Ola adventure motorcycle concept rides on USD forks, narrow tyres mounted on spoke wheels, and gets an upright stance. The motorcycle is fitted with crash guards and pannier mounts, while it gets a traditional swingarm to deal with off-road situations.

The third motorcycle on display was what’s called the Diamond Head, a supersport electric motorcycle that sure looks like it’s from the future in its concept form. It features a front swingarm instead of traditional forks and the bodywork is completely covered, giving it a sleek look. Ola claims that this design will completely change the supersport segment.

The fourth and final motorcycle concept showcased was a roadster, which is meant for the streets. Similar to the other motorcycles, it gets a sleek headlight design, USD forks, and minimal bodywork. The interesting part of the roadster was that this was the only motorcycle that was ridden, while the others were just showcased, hinting at its development status.

Ola says that the motorcycles are past their concept stage, while there are some notable features. For one, all these motorcycles get a TFT dash, hinting at a load of connectivity options. All motorcycles, apart from the adventure version sport dual front disc brakes. The third notable difference is that apart from the roadster, all have hand-operated rear brakes, while the roadster gets a foot-operated one.

Ola has not revealed details on the battery packs or the range, but more details will emerge in the following months. Will electric motorcycles change the industry? Are electric motorcycles ready to replace ICE ones? Time will reveal the facts.