Ola sells over 25,000 S1, S1 Pro electric scooters in December 2022

Ola Electric, one of India’s largest EV two-wheeler manufacturers, has revealed its sales figures for the month of December 2022. The company managed to sell over 25,000 electric scooters last month. It’s also worth mentioning that Ola’s total sales tally for the calendar year 2022 stands at more than 1.50 lakh units.

A December to Remember! We sold 25000 scooters & grew our market share to 30%. India’s EV revolution has truly taken off! 2023 will be even bigger. Onwards and upwards. #EndIceAge pic.twitter.com/jatIjLNyrc — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 2, 2023

Ola claims that it had a market share of 30 percent in the electric two-wheeler segment last month. Moreover, the company is on an expansion spree with 100 experience centres already operational across the country and 100 more coming by the end of March 2023.

Commenting on the announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Electric, said, “2022 has proven to be the inflection point in India’s journey towards becoming a global EV hub. At Ola, we are committed to Mission Electric and have managed to drive EV adoption and penetration across the country.”

He further added, “Ola is now the largest as well as the fastest growing EV company in the country. If last year has shown us the true potential of India’s EV market, next year is poised to open the floodgates for EVs in the country.”

In other news, Ola recently rolled out the Move OS 3.0 software update for its electric scooters. This OTA update adds a bunch of features in the S1 and S1 Pro such as hyper charging, bluetooth calling, party mode, riding moods, advanced re-generation, proximity lock/unlock, hill-hold control, etc.

