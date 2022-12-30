Ola sells 1.5 lakh electric scooters in 2022: Future plans revealed

Ola Electric claims to have sold around 1.5 lakh electric scooters in 2022. The company also revealed its future expansion plans, including the launch of e-motorcycles and electric cars.

Bengaluru-based EV start-up, Ola Electric, started its electrifying journey in India with the launch of the S1 and S1 Pro in August 2021. Ola’s electric scooters garnered a phenomenal response from the market and the company has revealed that it sold around 1.5 lakh e-scooters in 2022. The EV maker also announced its future expansion plans, including the launch of e-motorcycles and electric cars.

Ola Electric: Upcoming scooters, motorcycles & cars

Ola Electric is bracing for the future and the company plans to introduce multiple products across different segments over the years. In 2023 and 2024, Ola will launch a mass-market scooter, a mass-market motorcycle and multiple premium motorcycles (sports, cruisers, ADVs and road bikes). It will soon export EVs to other global markets too.

Also Read: Ola S1 Pro with MoveOS 3.0 first ride impressions: Tech-savvy than ever before

The company says that its first electric car will be launched in 2024 and by 2027, it aims to have six different products in the market. Moreover, by the end of 2023, Ola claims to commission its own cell manufacturing plant with a 5GWh capacity and aims to install 100GWh over the course of this decade.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Ola Electric: Current product portfolio

Ola’s current product portfolio includes the S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. The S1 Air gets a 2.5 kWh battery pack, the S1 features a 3 kWh unit and the S1 Pro sports a larger 4 kWh unit. They are claimed to offer a range of up to 101, 141, and 181 km per charge respectively. In terms of pricing, the Ola S1 Air currently retails at Rs 84,999 while the S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

Also Read: Upcoming Kia cars in India at Auto Expo 2023: Seltos facelift to new-gen Carnival

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.