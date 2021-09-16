Ola selling two e-scooters every second, says Bhavish Aggarwal

After an initial hiccup caused by a glitch in the website, the Ola S1 scooter sales are off to a flying start.

ओला इलेक्ट्रिक (Ola Electric) ने अपने पहले दो इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर S1 और S1 Pro को लॉन्च किया है.

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola on Wednesday said the company is selling two scooters every second since it has opened the purchase window for those customers who had reserved the e-scooters at Rs 499. The purchase was open only through Ola App.

In a late evening tweet he said: “ Floodgates to the revolution are truly open. We’re selling 2 scooters every second! India is rejecting petrol and choosing electric. Purchase now open for everyone who’s reserved! Buy yours now on Ola App!”

Earlier in the day, he said in tweet that Ola S1 purchase is rolling out now and the company is opening it in the order of reservation. “ look for your invitation email or check the Ola App to know when it’s live for you!”

Ola had deferred the purchases of its much-awaited e-scooter until September 15, as the company faced glitches on its website on the first day. The company tried to start its planned purchase bookings on September 8 for its customers who had done the reservation at Rs 499, but could not begin the bookings owing to technical issues. Subsequently in a tweet, Aggarwal apologised for the delay while assuring that reservations, position in purchase queue and deliveries of the electric scooter will remain unchanged.

Ola launched its maiden e-scooter on August 15 in two variants while keeping the entry level (S1) model attractively below `1 lakh (`99,999) and the more powerful one (S1 Pro) at `1,29,000.

The company had also rolled out its first e-scooter from the factory on the same day.

