Ola selling two e-scooters every second, says Bhavish Aggarwal

After an initial hiccup caused by a glitch in the website, the Ola S1 scooter sales are off to a flying start.

By:September 16, 2021 7:50 AM
Ola Electric S1, S1 Pro launched electric scooters know price specifications featuresओला इलेक्ट्रिक (Ola Electric) ने अपने पहले दो इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर S1 और S1 Pro को लॉन्च किया है.
Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola on Wednesday said the company is selling two scooters every second since it has opened the purchase window for those customers who had reserved the e-scooters at Rs 499. The purchase was open only through Ola App.
In a late evening tweet he said: “ Floodgates to the revolution are truly open. We’re selling 2 scooters every second! India is rejecting petrol and choosing electric. Purchase now open for everyone who’s reserved! Buy yours now on Ola App!”
Earlier in the day, he said in tweet that Ola S1 purchase is rolling out now and the company is opening it in the order of reservation. “ look for your invitation email or check the Ola App to know when it’s live for you!”
Ola had deferred the purchases of its much-awaited e-scooter until September 15, as the company faced glitches on its website on the first day. The company tried to start its planned purchase bookings on September 8 for its customers who had done the reservation at Rs 499, but could not begin the bookings owing to technical issues. Subsequently in a tweet,  Aggarwal apologised for the delay while assuring that reservations, position in purchase queue and deliveries of the electric scooter will remain unchanged.
Ola launched its maiden e-scooter on August 15 in two variants while keeping the entry level (S1) model attractively below `1 lakh  (`99,999)  and the more powerful one (S1 Pro) at `1,29,000.
The company had also rolled out its first e-scooter from the factory on the same day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Nissan R35 GT-R T-Spec revealed: Why you can't buy one

New Nissan R35 GT-R T-Spec revealed: Why you can't buy one

MG Astor unveiled in India: 5 key facts to know

MG Astor unveiled in India: 5 key facts to know

Locally-manufactured Citroen C3 SUV Teased: Unveiling Tomorrow

Locally-manufactured Citroen C3 SUV Teased: Unveiling Tomorrow

All-New Force Gurkha BS6 Revealed; India Launch on 27th September

All-New Force Gurkha BS6 Revealed; India Launch on 27th September

MG Astor unveil tomorrow: What to expect from Creta, Seltos rival

MG Astor unveil tomorrow: What to expect from Creta, Seltos rival

All-new Force Gurkha BS6 unveil tomorrow: What to expect?

All-new Force Gurkha BS6 unveil tomorrow: What to expect?

Tesla Model S Plaid now the fastest production EV around the Nurburgring

Tesla Model S Plaid now the fastest production EV around the Nurburgring

Kia Sonet achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone within a year of its launch

Kia Sonet achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone within a year of its launch

Six-point EV charging plaza to be operational at Delhi's Nehru Place by next month

Six-point EV charging plaza to be operational at Delhi's Nehru Place by next month

Maharashtra EV subsidy impact: Ather 450 Plus gets a big price cut!

Maharashtra EV subsidy impact: Ather 450 Plus gets a big price cut!

Maruti Suzuki Swift achieves 2.5 million unit sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki Swift achieves 2.5 million unit sales milestone

BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus launched at starting price of Rs 77.9 lakh

BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus launched at starting price of Rs 77.9 lakh

MG Astor unveil date out: India's first Level 2 autonomous vehicle

MG Astor unveil date out: India's first Level 2 autonomous vehicle

Tata 407 CNG launched at Rs 12.07 lakh: Promises 35% improved efficiency over diesel

Tata 407 CNG launched at Rs 12.07 lakh: Promises 35% improved efficiency over diesel

1,000 km on a single charge! Futuricum electric truck sets new Guinness World Record

1,000 km on a single charge! Futuricum electric truck sets new Guinness World Record

BH number plate series can game-changing for logistics services: Here's how

BH number plate series can game-changing for logistics services: Here's how

In images: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 as a mad-looking racer by XTR Pepo

In images: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 as a mad-looking racer by XTR Pepo

2021 MotoGP: Bagnaia wins first MotoGP race after spectacular last-lap battle with Marquez

2021 MotoGP: Bagnaia wins first MotoGP race after spectacular last-lap battle with Marquez

2021 Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review: The everyday EV?

2021 Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review: The everyday EV?

Discounts, offers on Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR in September 2021: Upto Rs 5,000 cashback & more

Discounts, offers on Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR in September 2021: Upto Rs 5,000 cashback & more