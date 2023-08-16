Ola S1X and S1 Pro Gen 2 launched in India. The S1X is available in three variants while the S1 Pro is available in a single variant.

Ola Electric has launched two new electric scooters, the entry-level S1X and the S1 Pro Gen 2 in India. The S1X is priced at Rs 89,999 and the S1 Pro Gen 2 is priced at Rs 1.48 lakh, both ex-showroom prices. The new scooters get major tweaks in their platform, battery packs, and features.

Ola S1X and S1 Pro Gen 2 platform

The new scooters are based on a heavily revised platform which is lighter than before. The changes have helped Ola give the scooters a flat floorboard, while also helping reduce the overall weight of the scooters. The new platform also sees Ola stick to traditional telescopic front forks and the new box-section swingarm houses dual shocks.

Ola S1X: Battery, range and features

The new Ola S1X is available in three variants — S1X with a 2kWh battery pack, S1X with a 3kWh battery pack, and the range-topping S1X+, which gets additional connectivity features. Ola claims that the new base variant, the S1X with a 2kWh battery pack has a range of 91km, while it can achieve a top speed of 85kmph.

The higher-spec S1X and the S1X+ feature the 3kWh battery pack as the S1 Air, which allows for a range of 151km and a top speed of 90kmph. All three variants of the Ola S1X get a hub-mounted motor and the base variant can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 4.1 seconds while the two higher-spec versions can do the same in 3.3 seconds.

In terms of features, the S1X gets telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, drum brakes, and an LCD dash instead of the TFT unit, helping keep the costs low. The scooters also get unpainted plastic bodywork on the sides, similar to the S1 Air.

Variant Price S1X 2kWh Rs 89,999 S1X 3kWh Rs 99,999 S1X+ Rs 1,09,999

Ola S1 Pro Gen 2: Battery, range and features

The new Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 gets the same 4kWh battery pack as the previous model, but Ola says that it has been revised to make it lighter and accommodate the flat floorboard. The battery pack helps the new S1 Pro Gen 2 achieve a true range of 180km, while it can be fully charged in 6.5 hours.

In terms of features, the S1 Pro Gen 2 gets the same suspension setup as the S1X and the S1 Air, along with disc brakes at both ends, a TFT display, speakers, and all the bells and whistles from the previous generation S1 Pro.

Ola S1X and S1 Pro Gen 2 deliveries

All three variants of the S1X are open for bookings and the company says that the top-spec S1X+ deliveries will begin by September while the other two versions will begin in December this year. The new SDi Pro Gen 2 deliveries will begin by mid-September, while bookings are currently open.