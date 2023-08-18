Ola S1 X variants explained

The new Ola S1 X electric scooter is available in three variants with different battery packs and we explain them in detail.

The new Ola S1 X is the company’s newest offering and the most affordable electric scooter from Ola. The S1 X was launched a few days ago and the company’s looking to sell more EVs with its wide portfolio. However, the new S1 X lineup may be confusing for some.

The new Ola S1 X will be offered in three variants: S1 X with a 2kWh battery pack, S1 X with a 2.9kWh battery pack, and the S1 X+. Here are the three variants explained and how they differ.

Ola S1 X variants, battery pack, and range

Ola S1 X (2kWh)

As the name suggests, the entry-level S1 X gets a smaller, 2kWh battery pack, which Ola claims a range of 91km, while it can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 85kmph. The scooter is driven by a hub motor and the battery pack can be fully charged in 7.4 hours.

Ola S1 X (3kWh)

The S1 X with a 3kWh battery pack offers a range of 151km, has a top speed of 90kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 3.3 seconds. The mid-sped S1 X gets the same battery and motor setup as the S1 Air, which is a hub-mounted unit. The two S1 X models get a 3.5-inch LCD instrument cluster that replaces the more expensive 7-inch TFT dash and Ola claims the battery pack can be fully charged in 7.4 hours.

Ola S1 X+

The range-topping S1 X+ variants get the same battery pack as the mid-spec S1 X, with identical range, top speed, and acceleration. However, the S1 X+ gets a larger 5-inch LCD dash with connectivity features that include OTA updates, keyless start and go, remote boot release, GPS and Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise control amongst other features.

Ola S1X range

The Ola S1 X range all feature similar hardware to the S1 Air, meaning they get steel wheels, drum brakes at both ends, telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, Eco, Normal, and Sport modes, reverse mode, 34-litres of boot space, 805mm saddle height, combi brake systems, LED headlights, and 12-inch wheels.