Ola S1, S1 Pro Gerua Edition launched: Now available in 12 colour shades

Ola Electric has launched a new Gerua Edition of the S1 and S1 Pro. Moreover, the S1 has got six new colour variants and both these electric scooters are now available in 12 colour shades.

Ola Electric, one of India’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has launched the Gerua Edition of the S1 and S1 Pro. Moreover, the company has introduced six new colours for the S1. With this latest update, the Ola S1 and the S1 Pro electric scooters are now offered in a total of 12 colour shades.

Ola S1, S1 Pro: Colour variants

The Ola S1 and the S1 Pro are now offered in a total of 12 colour variants. They are: Matt Black, Coral Glam, Millennial Pink, Porcelain White, Midnight Blue, Neo Mint, Liquid Silver, Jet Black, Marshmallow, Anthracite Grey, Liquid Silver and the Gerua Edition.

Ola S1, S1 Pro: Specs and price

The Ola S1 features a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack while the S1 Pro sports a larger 4 kWh unit. They are claimed to offer a range of up to 141 and 181 km per charge respectively. In terms of pricing, the Ola S1 currently retails at Rs 99,999 while the S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric, said, “Ola’s rise to the top of the chart has been achieved by making EVs desirable, accessible and affordable to customers. Based on the feedback from our community, we are bringing back the ‘Gerua’ edition to both our variants and are also making Ola S1 available in all 12 colour palettes, which make our scooters an even more exciting proposition.”

