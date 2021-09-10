Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters sale postponed to this date due to website glitch

Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters were slated to go on sale on 8th September with deliveries set to begin in October.

By:Updated: Sep 10, 2021 11:13 AM
Ola S1 & S1 Pro launched

The sale of Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters has been postponed due to technical issues on the company’s official website. Bhavish Aggarwal, Group CEO and Chairman, Ola has shared an apology letter on Twitter through which he apologized to the customers for the inconvenience caused. Aggarwal also revealed that the sale of the Ola electric scooters has now been delayed by a week with the new date set as 15th September. The sale will start at 8 AM onwards. Ola has assured that the entire process will remain digital and there will be finance options available online as well.

Bhavish confirmed that the bookings and customers’ positions in the purchase queue remain unchanged and so are the delivery dates. That said, if you are someone who has booked the Ola electric scooter, you can visit the company’s website on 15th September for the full and final purchase. The company’s electric scooters were slated to go on sale starting 8th September with deliveries set to begin in October. A few weeks back, Ola had started bookings for its electric scooter at a refundable token amount of Rs 499.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Detailed Review:

On Independence Day, the company had launched its electric scooters at a competitive starting price of Rs 99,999. The said price is for the entry-level S1 version while the more premium and feature-loaded S1 Pro will set you back by Rs 1,29,999, respectively. The mentioned prices are ex-showroom, including FAME II subsidy and excluding the state subsidy. The Ola S1 electric scooter offers a claimed range of 121 km on a single full charge while the S1 Pro can run far with its impressive 181 km range. In terms of the top speed, while the S1 can do 90 kmph, the S1 Pro can hit 115 kmph.

Latest Auto News

