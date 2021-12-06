Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooter deliveries to now begin from this date: Details

Ola Electric says that it has ramped up the production of its electric scooters to meet the ever increasing demand.

After delaying the deliveries of its electric scooters, Ola Electric has now finally come up with a new delivery date for its S1 and S1 Pro. Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Founder, and CEO revealed on Twitter that his company will now start delivering electric scooters starting 15th December. Aggarwal shared a few pictures on Twitter in which one can see the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters lined up inside the Ola factory. The top honcho also stated that the production of these scooters has been ramped up. In his Twitter post, Bhavish can also be seen thanking the customers for their patience.

Watch Video | Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ola Electric previously postponed the deadline for the deliveries of its electric scooters from 25 October to 10 November. While the company managed to start the test rides starting 10 November (on an invite-only basis), it still hasn’t managed to start the deliveries yet. The latest reason given by Ola Electric behind the delay in delivery of electric scooters is the global chip shortage that has been affecting the manufacturing and supply of vehicles.

Scooters are getting ready ???? Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec. Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/d2ydB3TXTm — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 4, 2021

As for the new purchase window, the company is now expected to open bookings for the second batch starting 16th December. Ola Electric had opened bookings for the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters for a nominal fully refundable token amount of Rs 499. The company had claimed that it received bookings worth Rs 1,100 crore in just two days. The Ola S1 electric scooter is currently priced at Rs 1 lakh while the more premium S1 Pro will set you back by Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom price, before state subsidies). While the S1 claims to cover 121 km on a single full charge, the S1 Pro can run longer with a claimed range of 180 km before having the need to juice its battery up.

Do you think Ola Electric will finally manage to start delivering its electric scooters on 15th December? Do let us know what you think! Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for all things automotive!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.