Ola S1 Pro vs Simple One vs Ather 450X: Clash of fast, premium electric scooters!

Ola S1 Pro vs Simple One vs Ather 450X is certainly the biggest electric scooter rivalry of the year. We pit the three against each other on paper to tell you which e-scooter excels in what areas.

The premium electric scooter segment in India got a lot more exciting very recently with the launch of not one, but two all-new fast and feature-loaded premium e-scooters. Ola Electric yesterday launched its flagship S1 Pro with a tempting price tag and features unheard of in this segment after which Simple Energy announced the ‘One’ that is being touted as the world’s longest-range electric scooter. The Ather 450X until now has been the undisputed king in this segment but the arrival of the two new players with some interesting characteristics might give it some sleepless nights. Here, we put the three electric scooters against each other comparing their crucial aspects to help you decide which one is the most suited for you and deserves your hard-earned money. So, first things first!

Range: Ola S1 Pro vs Simple One vs Ather 450X

Ather 450X comes with a claimed certified range of 116 km on a single full charge. However, in order to give a real-world idea to the customers, the company claims a ‘true range’ of 85 km for the 450X. On the other hand, the new kid on the block Ola S1 Pro claims a 181 km range on a single full charge, which is almost double the range of the 450X. But the winner here is the Simple One. The company claims a maximum range of 236 km for its electric scooter making it the world’s longest-range electric scooter. The company’s claimed range drops down to 203 km in Eco mode, still taking it ahead of the other two by a good margin. Bye-bye range anxiety!

Battery and Charging Time: Ola S1 Pro vs Simple One vs Ather 450X

Now speaking of the battery capacities of the three electric scooters here, starting with the Ather. The 450X has a battery capacity of 2.9 kWh which is lower than the Ola S1 Pro’s substantially bigger 3.97 kWh battery. The Simple One, however, has the highest battery capacity at 4.8 kWh out of the three and hence, wins in this department. Speaking of the charging times now, through a regular charger, the battery on the Ather 450X can be charged completely in 4 hours 45 minutes. The battery on the Ola S1 Pro being a higher capacity unit, takes longer to get completely charged, 6 hours 30 minutes to be precise. The battery on the Simple One is removable and can be charged through any regular 15A socket from 0 to 80% in 2.5 hours.

Fast Charging: Ola S1 Pro vs Simple One vs Ather 450X

Now, coming to the fast charging capabilities of the three electric scooters, the battery on the Ather 450X can be charged at the rate of 1.5 km per minute at the company’s fast-charging network, better known as the Ather Grid. On the other hand, Ola Electric claims that the battery on the S1 Pro can be charged up to 50 percent in just 18 minutes and this should be good enough to deliver a range of 75 km. Simple Energy’s fast charger or the Simple Loop takes the lead here as it is capable of charging the battery of the scooter at the rate of an impressive 2.5 km per minute up to 80 percent charge. Looks like the times have almost come when you can charge your electric scooter at almost the same time as your smartphone!

Top Speed: Ola S1 Pro vs Simple One vs Ather 450X

It’s a great feeling to know that we longer live in times in which all we have is sluggish and super slow electric scooters. Times have changed and how! All three offerings here are high-speed e-scooters and here is how these fare against each other in terms of going the top whack. The most established player of the lot i.e. Ather 450X is capable of achieving a top speed of 90 kmph. The Simple Energy’s One comes second in this as it can do a top speed of 105 kmph. Last but certainly not the least, Ola S1 Pro leaves the above two electric scooters behind as it has a substantially higher top speed at 115 kmph.

Acceleration: Ola S1 Pro vs Simple One vs Ather 450X

Until now, the Ather 450X was the quickest or the fastest accelerating scooter in India but not anymore. Ather Energy claims a 0 to 40 kmph acceleration time of just 3.3 seconds for the 450X but the Ola S1 Pro is slightly quicker with a claimed timing of 3 seconds. However, Simple Energy’s One is now the quickest scooter in the country with a claimed 0 to 40 kmph time of just 2.95 seconds. Needless to say that these numbers are claimed figures on paper, so we will wait to see for ourselves which one out of these three is the quickest in reality.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

Features: Ola S1 Pro vs Simple One vs Ather 450X

Now, this is one area that will surely excite a lot of buyers. All three electric scooters come with fully coloured 7-inch TFT touchscreens. Moreover, all three come with 4G and Bluetooth connectivity to always stay connected on the go. Music and call control along with graphical navigation support is also standard on all these offerings. The three e-scooters can also tell you the nearest location of a fast charger for added convenience. Now, coming to the differences, the Simple One comes with TPMS or Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, something that Ather Energy is planning to offer very soon with the 450X via one of the coming OTA updates. TPMS is not present on the Ola S1 Pro.

Ola Electric also offers a lower-spec S1 variant.

Follow me Home or Guide me home lamps are present on Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro but not on the Simple One. But the features that make the Ola S1 Pro ultra-exclusive and stand out in this segment are cruise control, hill hold, and also, voice assistant. So, very clearly, while there is no doubt that all three electric scooters here are feature-loaded and can lure any customer with their respective feature lists, it is the Ola S1 Pro that has taken the game a level up in this regard.

Price in India: Ola S1 Pro vs Simple One vs Ather 450X

The Ather 450X electric scooter is currently priced at Rs 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi, after subsidies), making it the most expensive scooter out of the three. Coming to Simple Energy’s One, the said model has been launched at a price of Rs 1.10 lakh. However, it has to be noted that the said figure is before subsidies and hence, one can expect to see the prices going down significantly in near future. Last but certainly not the least, the Ola S1 Pro that made the maximum headlines these days can be yours for a price of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi, after subsidies). Speaking of the prices of the Ather 450X and the Ola S1 Pro without subsidies, these are Rs 1,44,500 and Rs 1,29,999 respectively (both, ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and hence, the Ola e-scooter costs almost Rs 15,000 lower than the Ather.

