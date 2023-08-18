Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X vs Simple One – Electric scooter spec comparison

Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X vs Simple One – Which among them is the right electric scooter to buy? We compare them to tell you.

With the launch of the new Ola S1 Pro, the electric scooter segment is seeing fresh competition, as Ather also updated its flagship offering, the 450X. However, one other scooter in the segment that promises to outdo Ola and Ather is the Simple One, which was launched earlier this year.

So if you are currently looking out for a new electric scooter, the Ola S1 Pro Gen 2, Ather 450X, and the Simple One are three compelling choices. To help you decide better, here are the spec comparison of all three electric scooters.

Ola S1 Pro Gen 2

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 is priced at Rs 1.48 lakh

The new Ola S1 Pro has seen significant updates in terms of its platform and features. The e-scooter is built on a heavily tweaked platform that is lighter than before, while it gets telescopic front suspension, dual rear shocks, a box-section swingarm and more. It retails all the features of the older model such as the party mode, speakers, and connectivity features.

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 is powered by a 4kWh battery pack that has also seen an upgrade and Ola claims a range of 180km on a full charge, while the scooter can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 120kmph.

Ather 450X

Ather 450S

The Ather 450X is available with a 2.9kWh battery pack and a 3.7kWh battery pack. For the comparison, let’s consider the latter, as it is a direct competition to the S1 Pro. Ather claims a range of 150km while the 450X can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 90kmph.

Ather has not revealed many details about the new 450X, however, expect many features from the new 450S to make its way, including the new switch gear that houses a joystick on the left side and a dedicated reverse switch amongst others. The new Ather 450X will be launched in India in October.

Simple One

The Simple One, at first glance, looks identical to the Ather 450X, however, it is larger than the Ather and gets its unique design language. The Simple one was launched earlier this year after a two-year delay and deliveries began in June in a phased manner, starting with Bengaluru.

The Simple One is powered by a 5kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 212km, while it can accelerate from o to 40kmph in 2.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 105kmph.

Ather, Ola, or Simple?

All three scooters are flagship offerings from respective brands, and Ola leads the e-scooter sales while Ather is doing well. Simple, however, has claimed over 1 lakh bookings to date, but only a handful of them have been delivered. This leaves the choice between Ather and Ola.

Since the Ather 450X is expected to receive an update later this year, our advice would be to wait, however, if that is not an option, the Ola S1 Pro is the go-to choice.