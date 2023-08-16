Ola S1 Pro – Gen 1 vs Gen 2 differences explained

Ola S1 Pro new vs old comparison. We highlight the changes in the Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 compared to the older-generation S1 Pro.

Ola has updated its entire range of electric scooters with the launch of the S1X, S1 Air, and the S1 Pro Gen 2. All the scooters have seen significant improvements over the previous models and most of them are new.

The S1 Pro Gen 2 sees a significant update compared to the older model with a tweaked battery pack, platform, and new components. Let’s take a detailed look at the changes the S1 Pro Gen 2 brings compared to the older Ola S1 Pro.

Platform and design

The new Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 is based on a heavily tweaked platform that is lighter and stronger, which helps the new S1 Pro have a flat floorboard compared to the older model, which gets a hump in the middle. The new S1 Pro also gets traditional telescopic front forks and dual rear shocks compared to the older model, which had a unique single-sided front fork and a monoshock.

The suspension upgrade itself is a big change in design as it gives the new Ola S1 Pro a traditional look. Another difference in the rear is the new box-section swingarm that replaces the single-sided unit from the older vehicle, stealing away the design aspect. Apart from these changes, the Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 looks identical to the older model with sleek turn signals and the twin LED headlight setup.

Battery pack and range

Although the new S1 Pro uses the same 4kWh battery pack as the outgoing model, Ola has tweaked the unit to make it more efficient and lighter. The new S1 Pro Gen 2 has a claimed range of 180km while it can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 120kmph.

In comparison, the older-gen S1 had a range of 170km while it could accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 116kmph. Recharging the battery, however, remains identical as it takes 6.5 hours to charge from 0 to 100 percent.

Features

In terms of features, there are no changes with the new S1 Pro compared to the older model as it retains the speakers, party mode, and the full suite of connectivity features. Ola has tweaked the TFT display in terms of how it integrates into the vehicles, but from a customer’s point of view, it is identical to the older-gen S1 Pro.

Other features include alloy wheels, disc brakes at both ends with a combination brake system, full LED lighting, 12-inch wheels wrapped in 110/90-section tyres, and more. The boot space has shrunk by 2-litres owing to the new platform, however, this is not noticeable at all.