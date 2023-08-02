Ola S1 Air vs Ather 450S: Budget electric scooter comparison

How does the new Ola S1 Air compare against the Ather 450S in terms of battery range and performance? Here’s a detailed comparison.

As the FAME II subsidies fade away, electric vehicles are becoming expensive. However, to tackle this situation, EV makes are coming up with more affordable electric scooters and two companies that have the latest products are Ola and Ather, with the S1 Air and 450S.

Let’s take a closer look at the two scooters – Ola S1 Air and Ather 450S – and see what they have to offer and how they compare against each other.

Ola S1 Air vs Ather 450S – Design

Ola’s electric scooter line-up now only includes the S1 Air and S1 Pro

At first glimpse, the Ola S1 Air looks identical to the S1 Pro, however, look at it closer and you see that the S1 Air features conventional telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a blacked-out portion at the rear panels. The S1 Air, however, gets a similar headlight setup as the S1 Pro but is 13kg lighter than the S1 Pro.

The Ather 450S gets a similar design language to the 450X, a sharp sporty styling with a minimalistic design. The 450S will get telescopic front forks, a monoshock at the rear, LED headlights, and alloy wheels amongst others.

Ola S1 Air vs Ather 450S – Battery specifications and range

The Ola S1 Air gets a 3kWh battery pack as opposed to the S1 Pro’s 4kWh battery pack, while peak power output stands at 4.5kW, down from 8.5kW from the S1 Pro. Ola claims a range of 125km on Eco mode while the battery pack can be fully charged in 5 hours.

Ather has taken a similar approach as well with the 450S, giving it a smaller 3kWh battery pack compared to the 450X’s 3.7kWh battery pack. With the 450S, Ather claims a range of 115km on a full charge while the 450X has a range of 146km.

Ola S1 Air vs Ather 450S – Features

The Ola S1 Air gets all the features that the S1 Pro gets, apart from the Hyper mode. The S1 Air also gets a slightly smaller boot measuring 34 litres and gets a flat floorboard. The TFT display is also the same as the Pro but with a lower resolution.

The Ather also cuts down on specific features and at the moment, is unclear what Ather has skipped on to make the 450S more affordable. One thing for sure is the display, which can be a much simpler form with phone connectivity. More details will be known about the new Ather 450S tomorrow at its launch, so stay tuned.