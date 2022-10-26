New Ola S1 Air electric scooter: All you need to know

The new Ola S1 Air has been recently launched in India at Rs 84,999, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about Ola’s most affordable electric scooter.

Bengaluru-based EV start-up, Ola Electric, recently launched the S1 Air electric scooter in India at Rs 84,999, ex-showroom. The new Ola S1 Air is the company’s most affordable offering and sits below the S1 and the S1 Pro in its line-up. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Ola S1 Air: Design and Colours

The new Ola S1 Air looks identical to other S1 series models. However, there are some subtle differences. For instance, it gets conventional telescopic front forks, dual shock absorbers at the rear, drum brakes at either end, and a more basic grab-rail. It is offered in five colour shades. They are Jet Black, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Liquid Silver, and Coral Glam.

Also Read: Ola S1 Air vs S1 vs S1 Pro electric scooters: Differences Explained

Ola S1 Air: Battery, Range, and Charging

Ola S1 Air gets a 2.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of up to 101 km per charge. The company says that the S1 Air can be fully charged in 4.5 hours using a regular charger.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Ola S1 Air: Performance and Features

The Ola S1 Air gets a hyperdrive electric motor with a peak power output of 4.5 kW (6 bhp). It has a claimed top speed of 85 kmph and gets Eco, Normal, and Sports riding modes. In terms of features, the S1 Air gets a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen display with MoveOS 3.0 connectivity.

Ola S1 Air: Price in India

The new Ola S1 Air has been launched in India at Rs 84,999, ex-showroom, making it the most affordable offering from Ola. While the S1 Air doesn’t have any direct rivals in India, indirectly it will take on a host of electric scooters from Okinawa, Hero Electric, and other EV players.

Also Read: Top 5 electric scooters to buy this Diwali: Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, etc

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.