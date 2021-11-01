Ola postpones opening of next purchase window for e-scooters to Dec 16

Ola told the customers in the communication that if they had already paid `20,000 and secured the scooter during the first purchase window on September 15 and 16, then there was no change for them.

By:November 1, 2021 11:16 AM

Ola Electric has deferred the opening of its next purchase window for e-scooters to December 16, in place of the earlier date of November 1, in a bid to fulfil its existing orders. The company on Sunday informed the customers who have reserved the company’s e-scooters that the next purchase window for them would be opened on December 16.

The ride-hailing major had earlier scheduled the opening of the purchase window for November 1, after it had mopped up a whopping `1,100 crore sales in the first two-day session of purchase held on September 15 and 16.

“We’ve received unprecedented demand for our Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters and are currently busy fulfilling existing orders. We will be opening our purchase window for fresh orders on December 16, 2021. We will reach out to you in the coming weeks to schedule your test ride,” the company said in a communication to the customers.

Interestingly, the development comes close on the heels of Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj taking a dig at the upcoming e-scooter startups in the country, saying that they are champions and champions eat OATS (Ola, Ather, Tork Motors and SmartE) for breakfast.

This had prompted Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and Group CEO, Ola, to make an indirect response to it. He retweeted a tweet by another person that highlighted the fact that Bajaj was not even in the competition. Ola sold almost 90,000 scooters in the first window itself before the first unit was even rolled out of the factory. Ather sold 1,800 EV units in July alone. Bajaj Chetak has sold a mere 3,300 units from January 2020 to July 2021, the tweet had said.

Ola told the customers in the communication that if they had already paid `20,000 and secured the scooter during the first purchase window on September 15 and 16, then there was no change for them.

“Your final payment window will open from November 10 onwards basis our previous communication to you and your scooter is on track to reach you within the delivery window already communicated to you,” the company said.

Aggarwal while tweeting a video showing production of e-scooters, recently, said: “Sneak peek of the scooters in production. The women at our Futurefactory are ramping up production fast.”

Ola Electric on September 30 announced that it has raised over $200 million led by Falcon Edge, Softbank and others, at a valuation of $3 billion. With the fresh fund infusion, Ola plans to accelerate the development of other vehicle platforms including electric motorbikes, mass-market scooters and its electric car, it had said.

Earlier in September, Ola had announced said the `2400 crore e-scooter manufacturing facility or Ola Futurefactory, in Tamil Nadu, will be run entirely by women. The company had said that the vehicles would be delivered directly to the customers at home. “No visiting showrooms, no running around, nothing. Purchasing early gets you priority delivery,” it had said.

Ola launched its maiden e-scooter on August 15 in two variants while keeping the entry-level (S1) model attractively below `1 lakh (`99,999) and the more powerful one (S1 Pro) at `1,29,000.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Next-gen Ather Grid 2.0 fast chargers launched: Free charging till December 2021

Next-gen Ather Grid 2.0 fast chargers launched: Free charging till December 2021

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs F250: Top five key differences explained

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs F250: Top five key differences explained

Ather Energy launches 'OATs for Champions' in response to Rajiv Bajaj's dig, Ola joins in too!

Ather Energy launches 'OATs for Champions' in response to Rajiv Bajaj's dig, Ola joins in too!

Ola Cars announce India's biggest pre-owned car festival: Get discounts of upto Rs 1 lakh

Ola Cars announce India's biggest pre-owned car festival: Get discounts of upto Rs 1 lakh

Six in 10 buyers wait for discounts to buy vehicles

Six in 10 buyers wait for discounts to buy vehicles

Interview: Zac Hollis, Brand director, Skoda Auto India

Interview: Zac Hollis, Brand director, Skoda Auto India

Sales of used cars rising faster than new cars

Sales of used cars rising faster than new cars

Honda to enter battery-sharing business by mid-2022: Will cater to three-wheelers only

Honda to enter battery-sharing business by mid-2022: Will cater to three-wheelers only

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio: 5 big changes over outgoing model

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio: 5 big changes over outgoing model

Skoda Slavia to make its world premiere in India on November 18: Launch details

Skoda Slavia to make its world premiere in India on November 18: Launch details

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL revealed: AMG DNA with cabriolet attire

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL revealed: AMG DNA with cabriolet attire

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: All you need to know about the new Pulsars

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: All you need to know about the new Pulsars

Electric MINI Cooper SE arriving soon: BMW India opens pre-bookings at Rs 1 lakh

Electric MINI Cooper SE arriving soon: BMW India opens pre-bookings at Rs 1 lakh

Tata Nexon Pure Silver colour scheme discontinued: Now available in 5 shades only

Tata Nexon Pure Silver colour scheme discontinued: Now available in 5 shades only

2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched in India: Priced at Rs 11.55 lakh

2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched in India: Priced at Rs 11.55 lakh

Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets zero stars in Latin NCAP crash test

Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets zero stars in Latin NCAP crash test

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Review: The Q-ing is back

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Review: The Q-ing is back

Royal Enfield launches 'Birth of the Bullet' & 'The Picnic Special' custom helmets

Royal Enfield launches 'Birth of the Bullet' & 'The Picnic Special' custom helmets

Hyundai Creta facelift teased yet again ahead of unveil: Reveals more design details

Hyundai Creta facelift teased yet again ahead of unveil: Reveals more design details

New Mercedes-AMG A45 S hatchback India launch confirmed for November

New Mercedes-AMG A45 S hatchback India launch confirmed for November