Ola plans to take its Made-in-India electric scooter global after domestic launch

Ola Electric earlier revealed that its 'Hypercharger' or fast charger network will be able to charge the company's electric scooter to 50 percent in just 18 minutes and this should be good enough for a 75 km range.

Ola Electric certainly has some big plans for the Indian electric scooter segment. A few days back, the company recently revealed details of its Hypercharger fast-charging network and went on to claim that it is going to be the largest two-wheeler EV charging network. Ola Electric has now announced that it will be taking its upcoming electric scooter to international markets, including countries like France, Italy, and Germany this fiscal only. In order to be precise, Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Chairman, and Group CEO told PTI that the company is going to be launching internationally this financial year itself and Ola Electric will be selling its products internationally also. He added that Ola Electric will start with India first but will soon move into international markets with a focus on Europe.

Watch video | Ather 450X Acceleration, Top Speed tested in all four modes:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Moreover, he stated that Ola Electric will be selling its electric scooters across all key markets in Europe and key markets are the big countries especially those lying around the Mediterranean Sea. These include France, Italy and even Germany is a good market. UK is a good market and Spain is a great market too, added Aggarwal. The top honcho further revealed that Ola’s upcoming Hypercharger network is focused primarily on two-wheelers and in the due course, the brand will be expanding this network to four-wheelers also.

Ola Electric’s four-wheeler products will come out in a couple of years, Aggarwal confirmed. Ola Electric earlier revealed that its Hypercharger will be able to charge the company’s electric scooter to 50 percent in just 18 minutes and this should be good enough for a 75 km range. With this, the brand hinted that its electric scooter would come with a claimed range of 150 km. As per Ola, their Hypercharger network will be spread over 400 cities with 1,00,000+ charging points. The upcoming Ola electric scooter will be manufactured at the company’s mega factory that is being built in Tamil Nadu and its first phase will be ready by summer this year.

More details on the upcoming Ola electric scooter to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.