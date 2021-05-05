Ola plans to take its Made-in-India electric scooter global after domestic launch

Ola Electric earlier revealed that its 'Hypercharger' or fast charger network will be able to charge the company's electric scooter to 50 percent in just 18 minutes and this should be good enough for a 75 km range.

By:Updated: May 05, 2021 1:00 PM

 

Ola Electric certainly has some big plans for the Indian electric scooter segment. A few days back, the company recently revealed details of its Hypercharger fast-charging network and went on to claim that it is going to be the largest two-wheeler EV charging network. Ola Electric has now announced that it will be taking its upcoming electric scooter to international markets, including countries like France, Italy, and Germany this fiscal only. In order to be precise, Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Chairman, and Group CEO told PTI that the company is going to be launching internationally this financial year itself and Ola Electric will be selling its products internationally also. He added that Ola Electric will start with India first but will soon move into international markets with a focus on Europe.

Watch video | Ather 450X Acceleration, Top Speed tested in all four modes:

Moreover, he stated that Ola Electric will be selling its electric scooters across all key markets in Europe and key markets are the big countries especially those lying around the Mediterranean Sea. These include France, Italy and even Germany is a good market. UK is a good market and Spain is a great market too, added Aggarwal. The top honcho further revealed that Ola’s upcoming Hypercharger network is focused primarily on two-wheelers and in the due course, the brand will be expanding this network to four-wheelers also.

Ola Electric’s four-wheeler products will come out in a couple of years, Aggarwal confirmed. Ola Electric earlier revealed that its Hypercharger will be able to charge the company’s electric scooter to 50 percent in just 18 minutes and this should be good enough for a 75 km range. With this, the brand hinted that its electric scooter would come with a claimed range of 150 km. As per Ola, their Hypercharger network will be spread over 400 cities with 1,00,000+ charging points. The upcoming Ola electric scooter will be manufactured at the company’s mega factory that is being built in Tamil Nadu and its first phase will be ready by summer this year.

More details on the upcoming Ola electric scooter to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 modified to look like a Harley-Davidson bagger

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 modified to look like a Harley-Davidson bagger

May 2021 car discounts: Savings of up to Rs 75,000 on Renault Duster, Kwid

May 2021 car discounts: Savings of up to Rs 75,000 on Renault Duster, Kwid

May 2021 bike discounts: Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, W800, Ninja 1000SX prices explained

May 2021 bike discounts: Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, W800, Ninja 1000SX prices explained

Bajaj Group commits Rs 200 crore towards these Covid-19 relief measures

Bajaj Group commits Rs 200 crore towards these Covid-19 relief measures

Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV teaser released: Maruti S-Presso, Tata HBX rival reveal soon

Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV teaser released: Maruti S-Presso, Tata HBX rival reveal soon

May 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 27,000 of on Honda Amaze, WR-V

May 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 27,000 of on Honda Amaze, WR-V

Bajaj Auto trademarks Fluor, Fluir names: Upcoming electric bike or something else?

Bajaj Auto trademarks Fluor, Fluir names: Upcoming electric bike or something else?

BluSmart electric cabs offer 50 percent off on all rides & rentals for medics

BluSmart electric cabs offer 50 percent off on all rides & rentals for medics

Tata Altroz, Nexon infotainment systems get these new updates

Tata Altroz, Nexon infotainment systems get these new updates

Covid-19 Relief! Mahindra deploys 100 vehicles to supply oxygen in these 7 Indian cities

Covid-19 Relief! Mahindra deploys 100 vehicles to supply oxygen in these 7 Indian cities

Volvo Cars revises prices in India: XC40, S90, XC90 to cost more by this much

Volvo Cars revises prices in India: XC40, S90, XC90 to cost more by this much

Renault Kiger price increased: Magnite, Nexon rival costlier by this much

Renault Kiger price increased: Magnite, Nexon rival costlier by this much

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.83 lakh mark in April 2021

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.83 lakh mark in April 2021

Veteran Jaguar designer, Wayne Burgess, to head Ola Electric vehicle design

Veteran Jaguar designer, Wayne Burgess, to head Ola Electric vehicle design

April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Suzuki reports highest-ever tally, TVS sees 33% M-o-M decline

April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Suzuki reports highest-ever tally, TVS sees 33% M-o-M decline

Honda N7X concept SUV unveiled: Ideal 7-seater Hyundai Alcazar rival in India

Honda N7X concept SUV unveiled: Ideal 7-seater Hyundai Alcazar rival in India

Find your new Nissan Magnite booking with track my car option: Details explained

Find your new Nissan Magnite booking with track my car option: Details explained

April 2021 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto reports second-highest ever exports at over 2.20 lakh units

April 2021 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto reports second-highest ever exports at over 2.20 lakh units

April 2021 car sales: Mahindra, Honda register monthly growth while Maruti, Hyundai decline

April 2021 car sales: Mahindra, Honda register monthly growth while Maruti, Hyundai decline

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa official accessories revealed: Free seat cowl for first 101 customers in India

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa official accessories revealed: Free seat cowl for first 101 customers in India