Ola partners with Siemens to build its electric vehicle manufacturing facility in TN

Ola on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with Siemens to build its Rs 2,400 crore electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The agreement with Siemens will equip Ola to digitise certain operations and all the manufacturing processes in the plant, ensuring better productivity.

The factory that Ola claims will be the largest scooter manufacturing facility in the world will generate close to 10,000 jobs and have an initial capacity to produce 2 million units a year. It will serve as Ola’s global manufacturing hub catering to its customers in India as well as key markets across Europe, UK, Latin America and ANZ, the company said in a statement.

“These advanced technology systems will seamlessly blend with Ola’s workforce to provide the perfect synergy of humans and machines working in tandem,” the company said.

In December last year, Ola had signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to set up the facility in Hosur.

The entire material handling at the factory will be fully automated, starting from raw materials, materials movement inside the factory, to storage and finished scooter rolling off the production lines and being loaded onto trucks. Ola said it will get access to Siemens’ integrated Digital Twin design and manufacturing solutions to digitalise and validate product and production ahead of actual operations.

“We look forward to bringing this factory online in the coming months and putting our products in the hands of customers,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman & group CEO, Ola.

