Ola MoveOS 3.0 update: Here’s how to download it [Video]

Ola Electric’s much-awaited MoveOS 3.0 OTA update is now available for all customers across India. Here’s how one can download it to get access to features like hypercharging, party mode, etc.

Ola Electric has officially rolled out the MoveOS 3.0 software update for all its customers across India. This Bengaluru-based electric mobility start-up claims that the S1 and S1 Pro will receive over 50 features and improvements with this update. Here’s how one can download it.

Here’s how to download the MoveOS 3.0 update:

First of all, you will receive a notification on the registered smartphone and the Ola scooter that the MoveOS 3.0 update can be downloaded now.

To update, head over to the ‘settings’ page on your scooter, click on the ‘system update’ menu and tap on ‘download’.

The downloading process will take around 3 minutes. Once it’s completed, click on ‘install now’.

The software installation process takes around 30-60 minutes and you won’t be able to use your scooter during the same.

Finally, click on the ‘install now’ button once again and within a few minutes, the MoveOS 3.0 software will be installed on your electric scooter.

Once it’s done, the scooter will give you a brief about all its new hi-tech features and you’re good to go on your Ola S1 or S1 Pro.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV leaked: Global debut at Auto Expo 2023

Ola MoveOS 3.0: What’s new?

The Ola MoveOS 3.0 update adds a whole lot of features in these electric scooters and they have been classified under the pillars of Performance, Access and Convenience. Some key features include hyper charging (fast charging at the rate of 50 km in 15 minutes), bluetooth calling, wi-fi, party mode, riding moods, advanced re-gen, etc. It also gets hill-hold control, proximity lock/unlock, etc.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Ola S1, S1 Pro: Specs and price

The Ola S1 gets a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack while the S1 Pro gets a larger 4 kWh unit. They are claimed to offer a riding range of 141 km and 181 km on a single charge respectively (ARAI certified). While the Ola S1 retails at Rs 99,999, the Ola S1 Pro is currently priced at Rs 1.40 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Also Read: Tata Tiago EV vs Tiago iCNG: Price, specs comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.