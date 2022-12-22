Ola MoveOS 3.0 officially rolled-out: Gets hypercharging, party mode & more

Ola Electric has officially rolled out the MoveOS 3.0 software update for all its customers across India. It will offer hi-tech features like hypercharging, party mode, hill hold, moods, etc.

Bengaluru-based electric mobility start-up, Ola Electric, has officially rolled out the new MoveOS 3.0 software update for all its customers across India. The company announced this OTA (over-the-air) update in October this year and its beta sign-up was already open. Ola Electric claims that the S1 and S1 Pro will receive over 50 features and improvements with this update.

Ola MoveOS 3.0 features explained:

The Ola MoveOS 3.0’s features have been classified under the pillars of Performance, Access and Convenience. According to the company, this update has been rolled-out and it will reach all customers within a week.

Performance:

Hypercharging: The Ola hyperchargers are claimed to fast charge at a rate of 50 km in 15 minutes.

Advanced Regen: MoveOS 3.0 enables three different regenerative braking settings that users can choose as per their riding patterns.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV leaked: Global debut at Auto Expo 2023

Vacation Mode: While going out of town, users can leave their e-scooters on this mode for a period of up to 200 days without having to worry about deep discharge.

Hill Hold: Hill Hold provides an assist to users when driving on inclined roads. It is in the beta stage right now and the final versions will be rolled out in due course of time.

Access:

Profiles: With multiple profile options, users will be able to carry their settings across scooters for a seamless experience.

Proximity Lock/Unlock: This will enable users to seamlessly lock or unlock their scooters by simply walking to their scooters with their smartphones.

Wifi: Users will now be able to enjoy wi-fi connectivity on their scooters.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Convenience:

Moods: Ola S1 series customers will be able to customise their dash and the scooter’s sound. It gets three moods: Bolt, Vintage and Eclipse.

Party Mode: It will offer a synchronised light show for any song that they play on their e-scooter.

Bluetooth Calling: The users will be now able to receive call notifications on their TFT screen.

Documents on Scooter: One can now upload important documents such as driving licence through the Ola Electric app and access it on the scooter.

Watch Video | Ola Electric Move OS 2.0 Explained:

Apart from the addition of the above features, Ola’s new MoveOS 3.0 update is claimed to bring several performance improvements, including better acceleration in Hyper and Sport modes, increased top speed in Eco mode, better visibility and increased accuracy when it comes to the vital scooter stats such distance to empty, battery percentage, time to charge, etc.

Also Read: Top 5 upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2023: New Bullet, Himalayan 450 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.