Ola MoveOS 3.0 features explained: Fast charging, party mode & more

Ola Electric has revealed the details about its MoveOS 3.0 software update that will offer hi-tech features like fast charging, party mode, etc. One can now sign up for its beta version online.

Bengaluru-based EV start-up, Ola Electric, recently launched the S1 Air electric scooter in India which is its most affordable offering. During the same virtual event, the company also revealed the details about its MoveOS 3.0 software update that will offer hi-tech features like fast charging, party mode, etc. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Ola MoveOS 3.0 features explained:

Proximity unlock and profile sharing: Ola Electric has brought in the proximity unlock feature in its S1 series which will automatically unlock the electric scooter once you approach it. Moreover, thanks to the new profile-sharing feature, multiple riders can now use the e-scooter even without sharing the password.

Re-gen braking and vacation mode: Another useful addition to the Ola S1 series is multi-level re-gen braking. The company has added a vacation mode as well that will help to conserve the battery for up to 200 days of non-usage.

Party mode and riding moods: Ola Electric has included a party mode in the S1 series. This fancy feature will sync the lights of the e-scooter with the music being played via its speakers. Ola has also added riding moods, Bolt, Vintage and Eclipse, which change the graphics on the instrument cluster and speaker’s sound.

Hypercharging and others: Some other features of the Ola MoveOS 3.0 update include fast charging at the rate of 3 km per minute, Bluetooth calling, and hill-hold control. One can sign up for MoveOS 3.0’s beta version online starting October 25, 2022. The company claims it will be officially rolled out to all by December 2022.

