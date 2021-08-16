Ola launches S1 electric scooter range at Rs 99,999: To primarily challenge Ather 450X

With this launch, Ola Electric comes in direct competition with other electric two-wheeler makers like Hero Electric, TVS Motor Company, and Ather Energy.

Ola Electric on Sunday launched its much awaited e-scooter christened S1 priced at Rs 99,999 and S1 Pro at Rs 1,29,999. However, the prices will be lesser than the one announced by the company across states depending upon the subsidy under FAME II. For instance, in Delhi, the S1 will cost Rs 85,099 and S1 Pro will come for Rs 110,149. With this launch, Ola Electric comes in direct competition with other electric two-wheeler makers like Hero Electric, TVS Motor Company, and Ather Energy. The company said that the deliveries will begin in October. As is known, Ola Electric had started taking bookings in July at a price of Rs 499. It had said that it had received 1 lakh bookings.

Launching the scooter, Ola founder-CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, said, “The first phase of Futurefactory is near completion and our teams are busy perfecting each and every feature for you. We will officially open Ola S1 for purchase from September 8, 2021, and will start delivering across 1,000 cities and towns in October. Till then, Ola S1 is available for reservation at just Rs 499”.

The S1 Pro will have a range of 181 km per charge and a top speed of 115 Km/hour while the S1 variant will have a range of 121 km and speed of 90 km/hour. The battery is of 3.97 kWh. The scooters will be manufactured at its factory in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district. The factory has been built with an outlay of Rs 2,400 crore. Speaking on the future of electric vehicles, Aggarwal said that no petrol two wheeler will be sold in India after 2025. He said that 80% of the vehicles sold in India today are two wheelers and despite that only 12% of India owns a two wheeler.

These vehicles consume 12,000 crore litre of fuel every year and are responsible for 40% of air pollution. “Clearly, this penetration is going to grow exponentially in the coming years and we simply cannot allow that to happen. So moving to EVs is no longer optional, it’s crucial,” Aggarwal said. Ola has introduced a slew of safety features which are rare in the two wheeler segment. Ola S1 has an anti-theft alert system, geo fencing, and a battery which is flame retardant and water and dust resistant. It also has front and rear disc brakes and ‘Hill Hold’ feature which makes riding in traffic and navigating inclines easy. Available in 10 colours in satin, matte and glossy finishes, Ola S1 comes with twin headlamps, ergonomic and fluidic body, alloy wheels, sculpted seating, and the largest boot space that fits two helmets comfortably.

